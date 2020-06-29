Belgian time trial championships set for August 20

Belgian time trialists can breathe a sigh of relief as the country's time trial championships have been approved for Thursday, August 20 in Koksijde.

The championships were at risk in April when the Belgian Security Council halted all public events through August 31 as control measures to stop the coronavirus pandemic in the country. At the same time, the UCI set aside August 22-23 for national championships in its revised calendar.

The local organisers in Koksijde confirmed to Sporza that the city has approved the competition, which falls between the Critérium du Dauphiné (August 12-18) and the European championshiphs (August 24-28) and Tour de France (August 29-September 20).

Belgium was able to relax its lockdown measures as new cases of COVID-19 dropped below 100 per day. The country has allowed some competitions to go ahead beginning July 1, with an individual time trial on the Zolder racing circuit to take place July 3, where Victor Campenaerts is due to take part as an independent rider.

The Grote Prijs Vermarc Sport, the first mass-start kermesse, is set for July 5 in Rotselaar.

The Belgian road race championships are scheduled for September 22, a tricky date for a number of riders as it is just after the finish of the Tour de France.

However, Belgian time trial champion Wout van Aert should have no trouble fitting the August 20 date to defend his title into the schedule.