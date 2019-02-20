Behind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo – Women's Edition Podcast
Hear from star rider Lizzie Deignan, and new directors Bronzini and Teutenberg
Welcome to the second episode of Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.
In this episode, we take a behind the scenes look at the new Trek-Segafredo women's team. We will hear from team manager Luca Guercilena, directeur sportifs Ina Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini and star rider Lizzie Deignan.
Trek-Segafredo are part of a growing trend of WorldTour teams running men's and women's squads under the same umbrella, with Movistar, FDJ, Astana, Mitchelton-Scott, CCC, Sunweb and Lotto Soudal all running concurrent programmes.
Trek have been involved in women's road cycling with the Trek-Drops team for the past few years, but they announced last July that they would set up their own programme. In the months since the announcement, they have built up a roster of 14 riders, led by former world champion Deignan, with support from former riders Teutenberg and Bronzini. They had their first team camp soon after the conclusion of the 2018 season, at Trek's headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin.
They met up again, along with the men's team, a few months later for a training camp in Sicily, in December. This is where we caught up with them, a day after they landed on the Italian island. The training camp was an opportunity for everybody to touch base before the season began at the Tour Down Under just a few weeks later and a chance to get in a final few group rides.
