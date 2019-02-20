Behind the scenes with Trek-Segafredo – Women's Edition Podcast

Image 1 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 18 Former world champion Lizzie Deignan wears the new Trek-Segafredo women's kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 18 The Trek-Segafredo team are crowned champions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Trek-Segafredo DS Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 18 Trek-Segafredo DS Ina Teutenberg (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team launched in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 18 Letizia Paternoster wins at Women's Tour Down Under with new Trek-Segafredo team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 18 Letizia Paternoster wins at Women's Tour Down Under with new Trek-Segafredo team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 18 Letizia Paternoster wins at Women's Tour Down Under with new Trek-Segafredo team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 18 Letizia Paternoster wins at Women's Tour Down Under with new Trek-Segafredo team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team launched in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team launched in 2019 racing at the Women's Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team launched in 2019 - team issued bikes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's new women's team launched in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 18 Luca Guercilena manager of the Trek Factory Racing team (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 18 Trek-Segafredo's Tayler Jae, Letizia Paternoster and Elisa Longo-Borghini reconvene at the finish of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Welcome to the second episode of Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

In this episode, we take a behind the scenes look at the new Trek-Segafredo women's team. We will hear from team manager Luca Guercilena, directeur sportifs Ina Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini and star rider Lizzie Deignan.

Trek-Segafredo are part of a growing trend of WorldTour teams running men's and women's squads under the same umbrella, with Movistar, FDJ, Astana, Mitchelton-Scott, CCC, Sunweb and Lotto Soudal all running concurrent programmes.

Trek have been involved in women's road cycling with the Trek-Drops team for the past few years, but they announced last July that they would set up their own programme. In the months since the announcement, they have built up a roster of 14 riders, led by former world champion Deignan, with support from former riders Teutenberg and Bronzini. They had their first team camp soon after the conclusion of the 2018 season, at Trek's headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin.

They met up again, along with the men's team, a few months later for a training camp in Sicily, in December. This is where we caught up with them, a day after they landed on the Italian island. The training camp was an opportunity for everybody to touch base before the season began at the Tour Down Under just a few weeks later and a chance to get in a final few group rides.

