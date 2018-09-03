Behind the scenes with BMC at the Vuelta a Espana - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Richie Porte faces the media before the start of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 2 of 17 BMC mechanic Jürgen Landrie discussing final TT set up before the opening time trial at the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 3 of 17 Giro helmets hanging up in BMC team bus. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 4 of 17 Jackson Stewart briefs riders on the day's parcours. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 5 of 17 Joey Rosskopf prepares bar tape with key points on the stage. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 6 of 17 Nicolas Roche discusses tactics with the rest of the BMC team at the start of stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 7 of 17 Francisco Ventoso stops for coffee on pre-race ride out. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 8 of 17 Yuri Feijtel waits for riders at the top of a climb on a pre-race training ride. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 9 of 17 Nicolas Roche chats to soigneur Yuri Feijtel on training ride. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 10 of 17 Richie Porte pulls out of training ride after suffering with gastric problems. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 11 of 17 Jackson Stewart takes the morning meeting before the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 12 of 17 Richie Porte gets ready on the BMC bus before stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 13 of 17 The BMC team sets off on a final training ride before the start of the Vuelta a Espana, using a mix of TT and road bikes. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 14 of 17 Marco Pinotti briefs BMC riders on the final training ride before the start of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 15 of 17 Brent Bookwalter sets up a new pair of race shoes. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 16 of 17 Some of BMC Racing Team's stock of tyres on the 2018 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Chris Auld) Image 17 of 17 Rohan Dennis applies sun screen before the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Vuelta a España marks the final Grand Tour for BMC Racing Team before the team merges with CCC-Sprandi in 2019. Their race got off to successful start in Malaga when Rohan Dennis scorched to victory in the opening time trial, though there have been ups and downs in the days since.

There was little surprise when Dennis – who has an eye fixed firmly on the World Championships time trial in Innsbruck – lost the red jersey on stage 2, though Richie Porte's exit from the general classification battle was more unexpected.

The Vuelta is, however, Porte's first race since he was forced out of the Tour de France by a crash, and he was stricken by a bout of gastroenteritis in the days leading up to the start. Despite that setback, Porte was on the offensive on stage 6, and will aim to shine in the mountains in the final week.

The lack of a GC leader gives the team freedom to go on the attack. On stage 5, Alessandro De Marchi placed third behind Simon Clarke in Roquetas de Mar, while riders like Nicolas Roche and Brent Bookwalter will be eyeing opportunities as the race progresses.

Photographer Chris Auld has been following the race since Malaga, and you can scroll through the gallery above of his behind-the-scenes shots from BMC's Vuelta a España.

Monday sees the riders enjoy the first rest day of the Vuelta. Read our recap of the opening stages by clicking here.

