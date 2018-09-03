Behind the scenes with BMC at the Vuelta a Espana - Gallery
A look at life on the road for Porte, Dennis and the US-registered WorldTour team
The Vuelta a España marks the final Grand Tour for BMC Racing Team before the team merges with CCC-Sprandi in 2019. Their race got off to successful start in Malaga when Rohan Dennis scorched to victory in the opening time trial, though there have been ups and downs in the days since.
There was little surprise when Dennis – who has an eye fixed firmly on the World Championships time trial in Innsbruck – lost the red jersey on stage 2, though Richie Porte's exit from the general classification battle was more unexpected.
The Vuelta is, however, Porte's first race since he was forced out of the Tour de France by a crash, and he was stricken by a bout of gastroenteritis in the days leading up to the start. Despite that setback, Porte was on the offensive on stage 6, and will aim to shine in the mountains in the final week.
The lack of a GC leader gives the team freedom to go on the attack. On stage 5, Alessandro De Marchi placed third behind Simon Clarke in Roquetas de Mar, while riders like Nicolas Roche and Brent Bookwalter will be eyeing opportunities as the race progresses.
Photographer Chris Auld has been following the race since Malaga, and you can scroll through the gallery above of his behind-the-scenes shots from BMC's Vuelta a España.
Monday sees the riders enjoy the first rest day of the Vuelta. Read our recap of the opening stages by clicking here.
