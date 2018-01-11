5 riders to watch at Tour Down Under 2018

Image 1 of 5 André Greipel at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jay McCarthy (Bora-hansgrohe) was third overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani in his new Quick-Step Floors kit (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Egan Bernal after a day of training in the heat (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Tour Down Under comprised of just two riders considering Richie Porte and Caleb Ewan's shock and awe domination at the 2017 race. This year, the pair return with their ambitions undented but there is a host of riders vying for glory – from rival sprinters to potential GC prospects. Cyclingnews selects five hot-picks to watch during the race.

Name: André Greipel

Team: Lotto-Soudal

Reason watch: At the ripe old age of 35 Greipel is the elder statesmen of the sprinters at this year's race but his tally of two overall wins, and a record-breaking 16 stage wins put him in a league of his own. That said, the German comes into the race looking to rediscover his best form. The 2017 campaign was a difficult season for Greipel for understandable personal reasons but the new year brings an opportunity for the Lotto man to show that he still has the legs to compete with the brigade of sprinters. It's contract year and there would be no better start to the campaign than for Greipel to notch up an early win. It certainly won't be easy. Caleb Ewan was unstoppable last year and with Mitchelton lacking a genuine GC contender this term, the home-team will be dedicated to their pocket-rocket sprinter. What Greipel may lack in power and finesse this early in the season, he more than makes up for in experience.



Name: Jay McCarthy

Team: Bora-hangsrohe

Reason to watch: The team may have been hit with an illness in the last week but it would take more than just a head cold to deter the 25-year-old, who has been third and fourth in the last two years and won a stage in 2016. Arguably Bora has the best team to challenge BMC and end the American team's recent dominance. In McCarthy they have a canny campaigner who can sprint from groups, climb and spot the right move. Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss, and Maciej Bodnar offer ample support, while Peter Sagan could win the overall if he truly wanted it. For McCarthy to win the overall, BMC would probably need to have an off-day or wear themselves out under the pressure of race-favourites, but if any one rider can at least push the likes of Richie Porte close it's probably McCarthy.

Name: Elia Viviani

Team: Quick-Step Floors

Reason to watch: In a flat track sprint against the best in the World Viviani would fall short but the Italian is still regarded as one of the most complete sprinters in the modern peloton. A move from Team Sky to Quick-Step Floors in the winter appears to have given the Italian a new lease of life and he has enjoyed the extra responsibility Patrick Lefevere has placed on him. In a recently recorded podcast interview [to be published Thursday] Viviani talks about his new team, and how he is not a like-for-like replacement of Marcel Kittel. That said, the Olympic Omnium champion enjoyed a stellar second half of the season in 2017 and will be looking to carry that confidence into his first outing for Quick-Step here in Adelaide. The sprint stages suit Ewan more and Greipel has the experience but don't count out Viviani. If there's a moment of hesitation or rustiness – it's January after all – he could well pounce.

Name: Egan Arley Bernal

Team: Team Sky

Reason to watch: Without a clear GC candidate, Team Sky touchdown in Adelaide with one of the youngest teams on the startlist. Salvatore Puccio is one of just two riders above 24 but it's Bernal who stands out above all others in terms of race prospects. The Colombian was the jewel in the crown when it came to the team's off-season recruiting, and at just 20, many have already tipped him for the very top. It's only January, and this might be his first outing in Team Sky colours, but given his pedigree over a number of terrains, it wouldn't be a complete shock to see Bernal leave his mark. In 2010 a feisty Peter Sagan left his mark by jumping into breaks with Cadel Evans and Lance Armstrong. Eight years later it could be Bernal who announces himself to the Australian crowd.