Orica-Scott teams become Mitchelton-Scott in 2018

The Orica-Scott men's and women's WorldTour teams will be known as Mitchelton-Scott from 2018 as team owner Gerry Ryan's wine business, Mitchelton, steps in to fill the void left by Orica. The teams' kits will also change to a black-and-yellow design.

There has been a search for fresh investment for the past year after mining company Orica, which has been lead title sponsor since midway through the Australian teams' debut season in 2012, announced it would step aside at the end of 2017.

Ryan had previously suggested that he and his companies would cover any budget shortfall for the teams in 2018 and 2019. The Ryan family acquired the Mitchelton winery in 2011, and it became title sponsor of the team's U23 development set-up that was established this season.

The business has recently looked to diversify beyond the winery, branching out into hospitality, and it sees cycling as a platform to boost growth beyond Australian borders. The length of the sponsorship deal was not disclosed.

"The past number of years Mitchelton has focused on domestic business, but we are now ready to target export markets and cycling is a great vehicle to promote our brand to the various global markets," said Andrew Ryan, son of Gerry and managing director of Mitchelton.

"With the new Mitchelton Hotel and Day Spa, we have seen an increase in international tourism to the estate and this association with the team will enable us to broadly promote our estate to the world."

Bike manufacturer and sports equipment brand Scott joined the Australian team as a co-title sponsor on a three-year deal at the start of this year. While Esteban Chaves was unable to match the heights of his 2017 campaign, Simon and Adam Yates finished in the top 10 of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia respectively, and that trio will lead the team's future Grand Tour ambitions. Matteo Trentin has been brought in to spearhead the Classics set-up.

"We are excited to get the 2018 season underway in Australia next month with a new invigorated identity. We believe we have the perfect platform to showcase the Mitchelton and Scott Sports brands to the world as we strive for further success on the road," said Gerry Ryan, who bade a fond farewell to Orica.

"Orica signed up to support our team very early in the piece, putting their trust in this organisation and its people, and providing us with the platform and security to grow. We are tremendously proud of how far we have come thanks to their support. We have won monuments, stage races, Grand Tour stages and, after two Grand Tour podiums, a victory in a three-week Tour is next on our list. Orica will forever have a place in this team's DNA and we are extremely thankful for their support over the years."

New kit

The announcement of the new name came with a kit design for 2018 and beyond.

After six seasons of navy blue, the predominant colour on the jersey changes to black. The secondary colour is a bolder shade of yellow, the team having moved away from their traditional lime green this time last year.

The design of the jersey is very similar to this year, with the Mitchelton name and logo across the chest in white, above that of Scott in yellow. The names of both sponsors appear prominently on the rear of the jersey, too.

Jayco, another Ryan company, and GreenEdge, the founding name of the team, have spots below the collar, alongside the UCI WorldTour logo and that of kit manufacturer Giordana. Mitchelton's name also appears in black on the shoulder, while Scott's logo is further down on the sleeve.

For a full look at the new kit, click or swipe through the gallery above.