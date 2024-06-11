Batten, Blevins to lead MTB team at Olympic Games, USA Cycling reveals selection

Image 1 of 4 Haley Batten (Image credit: Jack Tennyson / USA Cycling) Chris Blevins (Image credit: Jack Tennyson / USA Cycling) Savilia Blunk (Image credit: Jack Tennyson / USA Cycling) Riley Amos (Image credit: Jack Tennyson / USA Cycling)

USA Cycling has named the four riders that will represent the United States in the mountain bike events, elite women on July 28 and elite men on July 29, at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Haley Batten and Christopher Blevins will lead the four-rider team; both have experience competing in Tokyo in 2021. Making their Olympic debuts are Savilia Blunk and Riley Amos.

The selection leaves out 2018 world champion Kate Courtney, who was tied on points with Batten in the UCI XCO rankings.

“My Olympic pursuit has been an amazing journey. Through injury, personal growth, and relentless hard work, I am proud to earn my spot to represent Team USA in Paris," Batten said.

Batten, from Park City, Utah, recently won the short track and cross-country events at the second round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Araxá, Brazil, and finished third in the opening round in Mairiporã. She is the reigning Pan American Champion and finished ninth place in Tokyo.

"Throughout my youth, I have dreamed of becoming an Olympic athlete and to earn a medal for the USA. I am honoured to have this opportunity, and I am fully focused on preparing at my best.”

Blunk, from Inverness, California, will join Batten in the women's cross-country event and in her first Olympic Games. The reigning national champion has had a promising season, securing two podium places; silver and bronze medals, in the opening rounds of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mairiporã and Araxá, respectively.

“Competing at the Olympics is something I’ve dreamed about ever since my first race in the NorCal NICA league. When I was 15, this dream felt almost inconceivable. I knew it would take a lot of hard work, but what was even harder to find in the process was team support, resources, and funding to get myself to the biggest stage," Blunk said.

"It was never a clear path, but I was relentlessly committed and never gave up. Now, looking back, I realize this WAS the path all along - never giving up on my dreams. I’m so proud to have reached this moment and am super excited to represent the USA in Paris!”

Blevins, from Durango, Colorado, will lead the team in the men's cross-country event after finishing 14th in Tokyo. Blevins won the short track world title in 2021 and has had a strong start to this season with a victory at the opening World Cup in Mairiporã.

“The magnitude of the Olympics is one of the most special things to experience as an athlete. Being a part of Team USA is a celebration that extends beyond yourself, and there's a whole team giving their best in the sport we love," Blevins said.

"I was proud to make it to Tokyo in 2021, and maybe even more so to make my second Olympic games, with the opportunity to give it everything for a medal on July 29th in Paris. The sport of Mountain Biking is growing at an exciting rate in the States, and I know this Games will be another step in that direction.”

Amos, also from Durango, will join Blevins in the men's cross-country event. He has dominated the under-23 category on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup series, currently leading the rankings after winning rounds in Mairiporã, Araxá and Nové Město na Moravě.

“I really don’t think it has sunk in yet that I will be representing my country in Paris this summer. I think when I get to feel that atmosphere and really experience it all for the first time, it’s all going to sink in," Amos said.

"I am not really putting much pressure on the performance, but instead taking in this incredible opportunity and moment at the biggest mountain bike race in the world to celebrate how far we have come in the last few years and to learn all I can for the 2028 games. I’m proud to continue the legacy of Mountain Bike Olympians from Durango, Colorado, as I would not be who I am without my special little community at home.”