Bastianelli and Garcia join UAE Team ADQ for training camp in Spain - Gallery

The 15 riders of the rebranded UAE Team ADQ, formerly Ale BTC Ljubljana, united on the Mediterranean coast of Spain at a training camp in Altea ahead of the season-opening race Vuelta CV Feminas on Sunday.

"The women's cycling movement is growing strongly and our girls are all very motivated. They know they are part of an important team that represents a state and that can be a viaticum towards great results in the most prestigious races on the women's calendar. This first year of the team's life will be important to get off to a good start with this project, which has an important duration and very clear goals," said the team's General Manager Rubens Bertogliati.

The team has kept on nine riders, including top-ranked Spaniard Mavi Garcia and former World Champion Marta Bastianelli.

"For all of us it is a very important project and together we are growing a lot and all the girls are very motivated. I have a lot of expectations for the new year on a personal level and I want to try to improve further and achieve important results," said Garcia.

Bastianelli aims to, once again, be a contender for the major Spring Classics. "A new experience that comes at the right time to try to end my career in the best way. My goals are the classics, I will try to be competitive at Amstel or Roubaix and then I would like to support the team."

New signings include two Italians, Erica Magnaldi and Sofia Bertizzolo, and the first woman from the UAE to join the WorldTour, Safiya Al Sayegh, along with Swiss rider Linda Zanetti and Russia's Maria Novoloskaia and Alena Ivanchenko, the 2021 junior time trial World Champion.

"I'm really excited about this new opportunity and I can't wait to start racing. I found in this team a good group and a very good organization. Personally, in the race, I will have a different role than in the past and I will be joined by another very strong climber as Mavi Garcia and I hope I can help her to aspire to top-level results and sometimes I try to take some personal satisfaction. For me the first big appointments will be the Ardennes classics and then the two Grand Tours," said Magnaldi.

The 2022 jersey is a cross-body fade from blue to orange, which the team says was "inspired by the marvelous and breathtaking emirati sunsets".

A recent team press release highlights Melissa Moncada as the head of the team, while former Swiss pro Bertogliati is the team's general manager, Fortunato Lacquaniti was named as sport manager with Giuseppe Lanzoni, Michele Devoti and Gorazd Penko as directeurs sportif.

UAE Team ADQ roster for 2022