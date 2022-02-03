Bastianelli and Garcia join UAE Team ADQ for training camp in Spain - Gallery
By Kirsten Frattini published
Rebranded squad unite in Altea ahead of season opener Vuelta CV Feminas
The 15 riders of the rebranded UAE Team ADQ, formerly Ale BTC Ljubljana, united on the Mediterranean coast of Spain at a training camp in Altea ahead of the season-opening race Vuelta CV Feminas on Sunday.
"The women's cycling movement is growing strongly and our girls are all very motivated. They know they are part of an important team that represents a state and that can be a viaticum towards great results in the most prestigious races on the women's calendar. This first year of the team's life will be important to get off to a good start with this project, which has an important duration and very clear goals," said the team's General Manager Rubens Bertogliati.
The team has kept on nine riders, including top-ranked Spaniard Mavi Garcia and former World Champion Marta Bastianelli.
"For all of us it is a very important project and together we are growing a lot and all the girls are very motivated. I have a lot of expectations for the new year on a personal level and I want to try to improve further and achieve important results," said Garcia.
Bastianelli aims to, once again, be a contender for the major Spring Classics. "A new experience that comes at the right time to try to end my career in the best way. My goals are the classics, I will try to be competitive at Amstel or Roubaix and then I would like to support the team."
New signings include two Italians, Erica Magnaldi and Sofia Bertizzolo, and the first woman from the UAE to join the WorldTour, Safiya Al Sayegh, along with Swiss rider Linda Zanetti and Russia's Maria Novoloskaia and Alena Ivanchenko, the 2021 junior time trial World Champion.
"I'm really excited about this new opportunity and I can't wait to start racing. I found in this team a good group and a very good organization. Personally, in the race, I will have a different role than in the past and I will be joined by another very strong climber as Mavi Garcia and I hope I can help her to aspire to top-level results and sometimes I try to take some personal satisfaction. For me the first big appointments will be the Ardennes classics and then the two Grand Tours," said Magnaldi.
The 2022 jersey is a cross-body fade from blue to orange, which the team says was "inspired by the marvelous and breathtaking emirati sunsets".
A recent team press release highlights Melissa Moncada as the head of the team, while former Swiss pro Bertogliati is the team's general manager, Fortunato Lacquaniti was named as sport manager with Giuseppe Lanzoni, Michele Devoti and Gorazd Penko as directeurs sportif.
UAE Team ADQ roster for 2022
- Safiya al Sayegh (UAE)
- Marta Bastianelli (Ita)
- Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita)
- Maaike Boogaard (Ned)
- Eugenia Bujak (Slo)
- Mavi Garcia (Spa)
- Alena Ivanchenko (Rus)
- Erica Magnaldi (Ita)
- Maria Novoloskaia (Rus)
- Alessia Patuelli (Ita)
- Ursa Pintar (Slo)
- Laura Tomasi (Ita)
- Anna Trevisi (Ita)
- Sophie Wright (GBr)
- Linda Zanetti (Swi)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in bike racing from the grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all cycling disciplines, edits news and writes features. Currently the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten coordinates global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.