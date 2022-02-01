Women’s peloton kicks off European season at Vuelta CV Feminas and Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

The women’s peloton will kick off their European road racing season in Spain at the Vuelta CV Feminas on February 6 followed by the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, officially named SC - Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines, from February 17-20.

Shifted to late-spring last year due to calendar adjustments surrounding COVID-19, the pair of events have returned to their February spots on the international calendar as popular season openers.

The fourth edition of the Vuelta CV Feminas (1.1) will get the European season rolling with a 92km one-day race from Paterna to Valencia, held on the same day as the final stage 5 of the men's Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

Lotte Kopecky won the inaugural edition in 2019 while Marta Bastianelli won in 2020 and Chiara Consonni won the race last year.

An official start list has not been published, however, organisers confirmed on its website at least three Women's WorldTeams – UAE Team ADQ, Movistar and Uno-X Pro Cycling – and 18 Continental teams for the one-day opener.

Vuelta CV Feminas 2022 - Map (Image credit: Vuelta CV Feminas)

Vuelta CV Feminas will be followed by the four-day Setmana Ciclista Valenciana from February 17-20. The organisers have not revealed the four stages or the official start list but they have confirmed a total of 25 participating teams including six Women's WorldTeams: FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Jumbo-Visma, Uno-X Pro Cycling, Movistar, UAE Team ADQ and Trek-Segafredo.

The event will embark on its sixth edition. Former champions include inaugural winner Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig in 2017, Hannah Barnes in 2018, Clara Koppenburg in 2019, Anna van der Breggen in 2020 and Annemiek van Vleuten in 2021.

Last year's event was moved to May after a shift in event dates due to COVID-19. It was the kick off to 12 days of racing in Spain that also included Emakumeen Nafarroako Women's Elite Classics, Navarra Women's Elite Classics, Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar and Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria, which all led into the Women's WorldTour Vuelta a Burgos Feminas.

This year, the event has returned to its February spot on the calendar, making it the perfect race for teams that are fresh off training camps in the area to begin their racing campaigns.