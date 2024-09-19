'Basically a big one-day Classic' - Matej Mohorič eager to defend Gravel world title weekend after Road Worlds

By
Contributions from
published

Slovenian says his form returning to normal after the 'disaster' at the Tour de France

Matej Mohorič of Slovenia celebrates winning elite men&#039;s title at 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy
Matej Mohorič of Slovenia celebrates winning elite men's title at 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpixcom)

A two-time men's under-23 world champion on the road just over a decade ago, Matej Mohorič rose to the top again in 2023 as the best elite men's rider at the UCI Gravel World Championship. In advance of his defence for an infrequently-displayed rainbow jersey due to a heavy WorldTour schedule with Bahrain-Victorious, he will flash the stripes at Sea Otter Europe's gravel race in Girona this Saturday.

The 29-year-old will also represent Slovenia to support teammate Tadej Pogačar at UCI Road Worlds in Switzerland on September 29 before he embarks on another conquest on gravel, this time in Leuven, Belgium on October 6 for the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championship.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations.

With contributions from