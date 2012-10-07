Barredo still awaiting blood value decision from UCI

Image 1 of 3 Carlos Barredo (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography) Image 2 of 3 Carlos Barredo is another new Spaniard on the team, coming from Quick Step. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Spaniard Carlos Barredo was due to have a decision from the UCI on whether or not it would be taking action against him for irregular blood values by the middle of September, but according to Dutch news agency ANP, he will have to continue to wait as the governing body has more questions it wants answering.

"I continue training and waiting. Only I can say thanks to Rabobank Cycling Team, my family and the people who are supporting and helping me," Barredo commented on Twitter.

Barredo was named by the UCI in 2011 along with Yaroslav Popovych as riders with the most suspect blood values ahead of the 2010 Tour de France in a list leaked to the French newspaper L'Equipe.

The Spaniard's agent threatened to sue for defamation, saying the list "is based solely on the interpretation and feeling of individuals within amongst others the UCI".

Barredo and the Rabobank team sent in a response to the UCI in July to explain the aberrant blood values and was due to hear a decision on whether there would be anti-doping rule violations charged. Now the UCI reportedly has more questions.

Rabobank placed Barredo on inactive status since learning of the investigation. He has not raced since finishing the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.