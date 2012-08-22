Barredo responds to UCI's queries regarding blood values

Image 1 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Rabobank) samples the atmosphere in Roeselare. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 4 Carlos Barredo (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography)

Rabobank has released a clarifying statement in regards to Carlos Barredo who was named in the International Cycling Union's (UCI) leaked "suspicious" list of riders at the 2010 Tour de France.

L'Equipe published the list, which ranked the riders on a scale of 0 (not suspicious) to 10 (highly suspicious). The rankings were said to be based on a combination of the first blood tests taken before the start of the Tour and the blood values from the biological passport. Many of the riders on the list protested against the rankings. Barredo was one of two riders to be given a "top" ranking.

Earlier this year, Barredo was asked by the UCI in a letter to clarify the fluctuations in his blood values.

"He got the opportunity to provide answers and to defend himself," explained Rabobank in a statement. "He was required to send the answers in before the 24th of July. Barredo formulated the answers in close cooperation with Rabobank Cycling Team and sent them in before the required date.

"Those questions were informative, there is no procedure."

The team also makes clear that Barredo has denied any involvement in "doping-related case or the use of banned substances."

The 31-year-old Spaniard has not ridden for the team since the Critérium du Dauphiné. Barredo then broke some ribs in training and according to the team, will not race until a response is received from the UCI. That is expected towards the end of next month.

"Rabobank Cycling Team rallies behind the blood passport and a clean sport," the statement continued. "We will follow all the necessary steps as we have done so far.

"Rabobank Cycling Team co-initiated the blood passport and cooperates in improving it.

"Rabobank Cycling Team looks forward to UCI's reaction to Barredo's answers with confidence."