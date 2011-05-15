Belgian rider agent could sue UCI for defamation

Trending

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step)

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

A major cyclists' agency in Belgium is considering legal action against the International Cycling Union (UCI) for its leaked “suspicious” list of riders at the 2010 Tour de France.  Celio Sport & Image, along with the riders involved, will look at the possibility of suing for defamation of character and asking for damages.

