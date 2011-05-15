Belgian rider agent could sue UCI for defamation
Protest against release of 2010 Tour de France suspicious list
A major cyclists' agency in Belgium is considering legal action against the International Cycling Union (UCI) for its leaked “suspicious” list of riders at the 2010 Tour de France. Celio Sport & Image, along with the riders involved, will look at the possibility of suing for defamation of character and asking for damages.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy