Bardiani-CSF Inox to be youngest pro team in 2013 peloton

Image 1 of 3 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Colnago-CSF produced a top three finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Colnago's Enrico Battaglin gathering himself at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Bardiani-CSF Inox team will continue to develop some of the most talented young Italian riders in 2013, with the average age of the team just over 23, making it the youngest team of all the UCI WorldTour and Professional Continental teams in the peloton.

The team was known as Colnago-CSF Inox in 2012. Giro d'Italia stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo has left for Ag2r-La Mondiale and Gianluca Brambilla has joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but Sacha Modolo remains the team's best sprinter along side talented young riders such as Enrico Battaglin, Sonny Colbrelli, Angelo Pagani and Stefano Locatelli.

The only new signing is 23 year-old Filippo Fortin from Team Type 1. The team will have a roster of 17 riders, including five neo-pros.

The team has recently applied to be part of the Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible (MPCC) team association and is hoping to secure a wild card invitation to the Giro d'Italia. The riders have gathered near the team's headquarters near Bologna for two days of pre-season planning.

"This brief get together is the unofficial start of our new project, with the unveiling of the new jersey and details of the Green Team project planned for January 11," directeur sportif Roberto Reverberi said in a press release.

"We're laying the foundations for next season by planning the training programmes, the early season race programme. The riders will also undergo their medicals with the team's medical staff. It's also the first step for the new riders to get to know everyone and create a strong team spirit that is fundamental for success during the new season."



