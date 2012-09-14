AG2R confirms Pozzovivo signing

Image 1 of 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF) blew up on the Stelvio (Image credit: Sirotti)

WorldTour team AG2R La Mondiale has confirmed the rumours regarding Italian climber Domenico Pozzovivo joining the French squad, and announced the signing of a two-year contract with the rider. Coming from the Colnago-CSF Inox outfit, the 29-year-old has had a breakthrough season at the top level this year, finishing eighth at the Giro d'Italia, where he also won a stage. Pozzovivo also added the GC at the Giro del Trentino to his palmarès.

"The Italian rider turned pro in 2005 and since then he has regularly been at the forefront as soon as the road rises. Domenico has already proved the climbing qualities that he will bring to the AG2R team starting from 2013," the squad stated in a press release.

Pozzovivo himself is also happy with the transfer. "After the Giro d'Italia I started to look at the offers that came in, and I decided to ride for AG2R next season," the Italian told Radio Mana Mana Sport in recent days.

The Italian climber has spent eight years being directed by team director Bruno Reverberi, having started his career in 2005 with the Panaria-Navigare squad. Coming to France and starting this new chapter of his career will therefore be a challenge on a personal as well as a sporting level.

But Pozzovivo was confident that the transition would be smooth. "It's a very homogenic team with a stimulating atmosphere. Moreover, there's an important Italian group with Belletti, Nocentini and Montaguti. It will be a bit easier to adapt," he added.