Three more teams join MPCC

Image 1 of 3 The Colnago-CSF Inox team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Local rider Ronan Racault (Big Mat - Auber 93) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Three more teams have joined the Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible (Movement for Credible Cycling), an organisation that has pushed for stricter anti-doping rules, and whose members agree to abide by ethical criteria that go beyond the World Anti-Doping Agency code.

The Italian professional continental team Bardiani-CSF (formerly Colnago-CSF Inox) joins along with French teams La Pomme Marseille and BigMat-Auber.

The MPCC members commit to not to signing riders who have been suspended for doping, to control the use of corticoid injections and immediately suspend riders from racing if they fail an anti-doping control.

Current members include AG2R La Mondiale, Argos-Shimano, Bretagne-Schuller, Cofidis, Europcar, FDJ, Garmin-Sharp, the Swiss IAM Cycling project, Lotto Belisol, NetApp and Saur Sojasun.

In the past, the MPCC has pushed for additional deterrents to doping, including a proposal to prevent riders returning from suspension from accumulating points toward a team's ranking during the first two seasons after the rider returns. That rule was put into place by the UCI for the WorldTour rankings, and has hampered the Saxo Bank team's efforts to remain in the top tier, as Alberto Contador's victory in the Vuelta a Espana was not counted.