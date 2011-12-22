Gallery: Colnago-CSF Bardiani unveil 2012 look

Image 1 of 24 The Colnago - CSF - Bardiani 2012 squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 24 Enrico Battaglin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 24 Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF - Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 24 The Colnago - CSF - Bardiani 2012 squad with their rigs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 24 Colnago - CSF - Bardiani 2012 rig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 24 Domenico Pozzovivo, Sacha Modolo, Enrico Battaglin wait for their call up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 24 Enrico Battaglin (Colnago - CSF - Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 24 2012 will be Gianluca Brambilla's third season with the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 24 Enrico Battaglin (Colnago - CSF - Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF - Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 24 The Colnago - CSF - Bardiani 2012 squad with their rigs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 24 New directeur sportif Mirko Rossato will lead the second team of six riders at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Domenico Pozzovivo, Gianluca Brambilla, Sacha Modolo, Enrico Battaglin and Filippo Savini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 24 Domenico Pozzovivo, Gianluca Brambilla, Sacha Modolo, Enrico Battaglin and Filippo Savini make sure everything is just right (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 24 Enrico Battaglin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 24 Directeur sportifs Roberto Reverberi and Mirko Rossato (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 24 Enrico Battaglin checks out his 2012 rig (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 24 Sonny Corbelli, Domenico Pozzovivo, Gianluca Brambilla stand front row (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF - Bardiani) took out stage 4 of the Brixia Tour in 2011 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 24 Milan - San Remo hope Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF - Bardiani) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 24 Colnago - CSF - Bardiani squad inspect their bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 24 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 24 Directeur Sportif Roberto Reverberi and new signing Enrico Battaglin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 24 Big things are hoped for Enrico Battaglin, who won the Coppa Sabatini as a stagiere in October (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Irish-registered, Italian-based continental outfit Colnago-CSF Bardiani has revealed its new strip for the upcoming season in Italy.

The team will begin the 2012 season in India and Argentina in January, with the aim of quickly landing a victory to confirm the quality of the Italian team.

Related Articles Bugno, Magni and Motta turn out for Colnago dinner

Six riders will travel to Asia for the Tour de India, for races in Pune, Nasik and Mumbai on January 22, 26 and 29. Riders selected for the race by directeur sportif Roberto Reverberi are Andrea Pasqualon, Paolo Locatelli, Marco Canola,Omar Lombardi, Andrea Piechele and Sonny Colbrelli.

New directeur sportif Mirko Rossato will lead the second team of six riders at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina between January 23-29. The riders selected for the trip to Argentina are: Christian Delle Stelle, Andrea Di Corrado, Filippo Savini, Angelo Pagani, Alberto Contoli and Marco Coledan.

Canola, Colbrelli. Delle Stelle, Di Corrado and Coledan will all be making their professional debuts with Colnago-CSF Bardiani in the January races but Reverberi is convinced they can do well.

"We're ready for a new adventure. We've got some young riders who we expect a lot from. We'll make season debut in India and Argentina with a mix of enthusiasm and curiosity," Reverberi said.

"Even if they're the first races of the 2012 season, we won't hold back if we get a chance to win. Every race is important for us and we want to start the season off well."

All the 18 riders in the 2012 Colnago-CSF Bardiani team recently underwent their pre-season medical tests and have already begun training for the new season.

To view the full gallery of the team's presentation to the media click here.