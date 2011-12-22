Gallery: Colnago-CSF Bardiani unveil 2012 look

Irish-registered, Italian-based continental outfit Colnago-CSF Bardiani has revealed its new strip for the upcoming season in Italy. The team will begin the 2012 season in India and Argentina in January, with the aim of quickly landing a victory to confirm the quality of the Italian team.
Six riders will travel to Asia for the Tour de India, for races in Pune, Nasik and Mumbai on January 22, 26 and 29. Riders selected for the race by directeur sportif Roberto Reverberi are Andrea Pasqualon, Paolo Locatelli, Marco Canola,Omar Lombardi, Andrea Piechele and Sonny Colbrelli.
New directeur sportif Mirko Rossato will lead the second team of six riders at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina between January 23-29. The riders selected for the trip to Argentina are: Christian Delle Stelle, Andrea Di Corrado, Filippo Savini, Angelo Pagani, Alberto Contoli and Marco Coledan.
Canola, Colbrelli. Delle Stelle, Di Corrado and Coledan will all be making their professional debuts with Colnago-CSF Bardiani in the January races but Reverberi is convinced they can do well.
"We're ready for a new adventure. We've got some young riders who we expect a lot from. We'll make season debut in India and Argentina with a mix of enthusiasm and curiosity," Reverberi said.
"Even if they're the first races of the 2012 season, we won't hold back if we get a chance to win. Every race is important for us and we want to start the season off well."
All the 18 riders in the 2012 Colnago-CSF Bardiani team recently underwent their pre-season medical tests and have already begun training for the new season.
To view the full gallery of the team's presentation to the media click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy