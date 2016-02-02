Bardet confident motorised doping problem can be sorted, Malori on the mend - News Shorts

Image 1 of 3 Most aggressive from the 2015 Tour, Romain Bardet (Ag2r) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Adriani Malori (Italy) pushes it to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) can't believe she's just won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bardet confident that mechanical doping problem can be resolved

French Grand Tour talent Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale) has said that he remains confident that the UCI can get a handle on the potential threat of riders using motors in their bikes during races. However, he also stated that the governing body needs to up its checks to ensure it is not a serious problem within the sport.

Bardet, who finished top 10 in the last two editions of the Tour de France, has had his bike checked in the past season but says that he did not consider that any of his rivals might be using motors. “I’m not suspicious; that is not my way of working. It would not be good motivation. I try not to think about it until it materialises,” Bardet told AFP.

“Now that the first case has been found the investigations into this needs to be pushed a little further to see the extent of the phenomenon. I hope for our sport that it is a very isolated case. At the Tour de France we have seen that the bikes are checked, and it’s good that this will extend to other disciplines. I trust the international authorities to take on the problem head-on. When I see what the anti-doping authorities have accomplished, I’m confident that this type of mechanical cheating will be resolved as soon as possible.”

Despite bike checks throughout much of last year, the discovery of a motor in the bike of Belgian under-23 rider Femke Van den Driessche’s bike at the Cyclo-cross World Championships was the first of its kind for the sport.

Malori continues recovery process

Adriano Malori (Movistar) has continued to make good progress in his recovery following a high-speed crash at the Tour de San Luis, the team has stated. Malori hit his head when he crashed during the fifth stage of the Argentinean race when his bike hit a crack in the road. The Italian time triallist was initially put under sedation after the incident but is now conscious.

Malori remains in hospital in Buenos Aires after being moved there early last week from San Luis. With head injuries, doctors are always reluctant to allow patients to fly, but Malori should find out soon when he will be able to return home to Italy.

“According to the medical services at the Buenos Aires clinic where Adriano Malori is now convalescing, the rider's condition continues to progress. He is fully conscious and aware,” a statement on the team’s website read. “The sense of touch in his limbs and his response to external stimuli are normal. He underwent surgery on Friday, with a successful outcome. In the constant presence of his family, Adriano's progress follows the normal pattern in this type of case.

“Adriano's condition will be evaluated over the coming days with a view to his possible transfer to Italy.”

Women’s Tour of Flanders to be shown on television

The final 35 kilometres of the Women’s Tour of Flanders will be shown live on television. The women’s race takes place on the same day as the men’s but finishes several hours before. Elisa Longo Borghini won last year’s edition with a long-range solo attack to the line.

“The popularity of women's cycling will only grow. The women's races have increasing exposure in the media. This is a big step forward, "says race director Wim Van Herreweghe. “The live broadcast of the women's Tour of Flanders will contribute to a better perception of cycling in Flanders. This is all the more exceptional that we have the chance to organize this first with VRT on the occasion of the anniversary edition of the Tour."

Tour of Flanders documentary set to be filmed

A documentary on the efforts it takes to put on the Tour of Flanders, one of the biggest bike races on the calendar, is set to be aired on Belgian television. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Belgian Classic.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the documentary will follow the 2016 Tour of Flanders and the men and women that work to set up and take down everything needed to hold the event. It is set to be aired in 2017 to coincide with that year’s race.