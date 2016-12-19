A closer look at Nibali's Bahrain Merida 2017 kit

Image 1 of 2 The 2017 Bahrain-Merida kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 The 2017 Bahrain-Merida kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Already made public via a sneak-peek Instagram photo posted by team owner Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in November, the official Bahrain-Merida 2017 kit has been made public by the team.

The squad will wear 'Bahraini Red' next season, with concentric circles that "represent the dynamic motion towards victory that is common to all competitive sport", according to the team press release.

On the front of the jersey is a 'royal gold' emblem that reflects "the culture of Bahrain, seen abundant in it’s native architecture... The symbol works as a reminder of the culture and values that the nation and the team stand for."

Created by Sportful, "the sleeves are colored in 'Sea Blue' - colours that truly represent the island between two seas. A thin continuous green line that goes through the body and sleeves of the jersey, represents co-title sponsor Merida".

The first-year team was granted a UCI WorldTour license for the coming season after recruiting Giro d'Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali.

