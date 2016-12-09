Axeon Hagens Berman announces finalised 2017 roster

Image 1 of 5 Adrian Costa (Axeon) pulls up the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Neilson Powless (USA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Irish U23 champion Eddie Dunbar rides for Axeon-Hagens Berman this year (Image credit: Axeon-Hagens Berman) Image 4 of 5 Logan Owen (Axeon) chases back (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Geoffrey Curran (United States Of America) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

US Continental team Axeon Hagens Berman announced its finalised roster for the coming season via a press release on Friday, with eight returning riders and eight newcomers comprising the squad.

Returning headliners include Liège-Bastogne-Liège under-23 winner Logan Owen, American under-23 road and time trial champion Geoffrey Curran, Tour de Bretagne winner Adrien Costa, Amgen Tour of California youth classification winner Neilson Powless and Irish under-23 time trial champion Eddie Dunbar.

New arrivals for Axel Merckx's development-oriented team include Americans Edward Anderson, Christopher Blevins and Ian Garrison, Great Britain's Chris Lawless, Ecuador's Jhonnatan Narvaez, Portuguese twins Ivo Oliveria and Rui Oliveria and Michael Rice of Australia.

"Our goal has always been to help the next generation of professional cyclists," Merckx said in a team press release. "I am confident our returning riders will blend well with the promising new riders we have coming on board."

American Jeff Louder and Dutchman Koos Moerenhout will join Merckx as sport directors. Moerenhout was a two-time Dutch national road champion and Merckx's teammate from 2001 to 2006, and makes the jump to Axeon after four years managing the Rabo-Liv squad.

Among the team's departures are a few riders headed to WorldTour teams, with Ruben Guerreiro and Gregory Daniel set to join Trek-Segafredo and Tao Geoghegan Hart heading to Team Sky. Others moving on are Colin Joyce, who has signed with Rally Cycling, Krists Neilands and Tyler Williams, joining Israel Cycling Academy and Justin Oien, destined for Caja Rural - Seguros RGA.

Axeon Hagens Berman will kick off its 2017 campaign with a pre-season training camp in California this coming January.

Axeon Hagens Berman 2017 Roster: Edward Anderson (USA), Will Barta (USA), Christopher Blevins (USA), Jonny Brown (USA), Adrien Costa (USA), Geoffrey Curran (USA), Eddie Dunbar (Irl), Ian Garrison (USA), Chris Lawless (GBr), Jhonnatan Narvaez (Ecu), Ivo Oliveria (Por), Rui Oliveria (Por), Logan Owen (USA), Neilson Powless (USA), Michael Rice (Aus), Chad Young (USA)