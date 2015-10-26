Avanti Racing Team claims fifth straight NRS title

Trending

The 2015 NRS champions, Avanti Racing Team on the podium

(Image credit: Niels Juel/Cycling Australia)
Tom Davison, Sean Lake and Cyrus Monk.

(Image credit: Niels Juel / Cycling Australia)
Pat Bevin (Avanti) remains the overall NRS leader

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
The stage 2 podium of Joe Cooper (Avanti Racing), Brad Evans and Robbie Hucker (Pat's Veg Cycling)

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Sam Chrome, Ben Hill (CharterMason) and Brad Evans (Pat’s Veg Cycling) make up the prologue podium

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) wins the final stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Andrew Christie-Johnston responds to a question from Matt Keenan

(Image credit: Andy White fyxo.co)

Heading into Saturday's Grafton to Iverell there was just one point separating Avanti Racing and CharterMason-Giant with the final race of the 2015 National Road Series (NRS) set to decide the overall team standings. Neither team was able to take the win at the 228km one-day race as Sean Lake became the first rider to win back-to-back events and end African Wildlife Safari's stint in NRS but it was Avanti taking out the overall team prize.

With CharterMason-Giant having zero riders finishing the race and Avanti placing two riders in the top ten, including Tom Davison in third place, it was the New Zealand registered Continental Avanti team celebrating overall honours for the fifth consecutive year six points ahead of CharterMason-Giant. Avanti also sealed the team and individual awards with Patrick Bevin confirmed as the 2015 overall champion.

"I love this race, and especially with my team-mates finishing second and fourth to get our best-ever team result – I am just stoked," said Lake, who joins Avanti in 2016.

Despite missing the three final races on the calendar, Bevin had done enough in the early season to ensure an insurmountable lead in the individual standings to become the sixth rider on Andrew Christie-Johnston and Steve Price's team to claim the individual overall honours. Bevin also becomes the second New Zealander to claim the award after teammate Joe Cooper who finished this season ranked third overall.

"To take the title is very satisfying personally and it really underlines a great overall season," said Bevin, who is currently in the United States on a training camp with Cannondale-Garmin who he joins next season. "Being the sixth Avanti Racing rider to win the Subaru National Road Series shows the amount of preparation and work that the team does to have top riders every year and manage them through a long season."

With Germany's Michael Schweizer (African Wildlife Safaris) second overall, the final rankings were dominated by foreign riders with Ben Hill (CharterMason Giant) the best placed Australian overall in sixth place with five out of the top ten domestic riders.

African Wildlife Safaris, who have raced their last NRS race, finish third on the standings 100 points behind Avanti. Budget Forklifts, who complemented its NRS calendar with several North American events, finished fourth on the standings on 64 points. Pat's Veg Cycling round out the top five teams on 54 points. In total, 30 teams claimed points across the 2015 season.

The NRS winners will receive their awards at the Cycling Australia awards night to be held in Melbourne early next month.

Final 2015 National Road Series standings

NRS team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team190pts
2Charter Mason Giant Racing Team184
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team90
4Team Budget Forklifts64
5Pat's Veg Cycling54
6Navitas Satalyst Racing Team50
7search2retain-health.com.au Cycling Team32
8Mobius Future Racing30
9AMR Renault Racing Team27
10OTOC Vault Racing25
11Data #3 Symantec Racing Team p/b Scody25
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team23
13Swiftcarbon PhysioHealth Cycling Team23
14GPM Stulz20
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team19
16Team Scody Downunder13
17Oliver's Real Food Racing13
18Phoenix Cycling Collective10
19Seight Cycling Team10
20Subaru Albion Development Team9
21Jayco/John West/VIS8
22Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team8
23SASI/Callidus Cycling Team6
24Dulux TIS Racing Team5
25Anchor Point South Coast4
26St. George Merida3
27Team Lightsview3
28Team McDonalds Downunder2
29DH Racing1
30GDT Provident Racing1

NRS individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti Racing Team82pts
2Michael Schweizer (Ger) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team51
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team43
4Brad Evans (NZl) Pat's Veg Cycling39
5Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team38
6Benjamin Hill (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team36
7Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti Racing Team36
8Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts32
9Sean Lake (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team30
10Sam Crome (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team27
11Daniel Fitter (Aus) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team26
12Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti Racing Team24
13Keagan Girdlestone (NZl) Charter Mason Giant Racing Team22
14Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts18
15Neil van der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team18

 