Australian Worlds team named

Image 1 of 3 Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) at the finish at Morzine-Avoriaz (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Alan Davis (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cycling Australia has named its final elite and under 23 men's selections for the UCI Road World Championships, which begins in Geelong, Australia, on September 29.

Local fans will be disappointed to see that Robbie McEwen is not included in the team - as reported in recent days - as selectors have chosen a road race squad with an experienced mix of sprinters, climbers and domestiques equipped to handle several contigencies, given the nature of the course. Mark Renshaw (HTC-Columbia) and Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) have also been left out of the line up.

Included in the team are sprinters Matthew Goss, Baden Cooke and Allan Davis, with Goss having displayed stellar form all season, most recently with a win in the GP Ouest France-Plouay.

Reigning world champion Cadel Evans (pictured right), Michael Rogers and Simon Gerrans cover the climbing angle while the indefatigable Stuart O'Grady and Mathew Hayman partner Wesley Sulzberger as the team's ever-reliable trio of quality domestiques.

Celebrated pro rookie Richie Porte will ride the time trial after a spectacular season in Europe, as will Rogers, who is riding both TT and road race in these championships on home turf.

All eyes will be on tearaway 'sprinter' Michael Matthews in the U23 men's road race, the Jayco-Skins rider having enjoyed an excellent season throughout Asia and Europe in 2010. He'll ride that event with powerhouse West Australian Luke Durbridge, Joe Lewis, South Australian climber Tim Roe, Nick Aitken and Queenslander Malcolm Rudolph.

Durbridge will partner with his fellow team pursuit world champion Rohan Dennis as part of Australia's U23 time trial squad, with Matthews also taking his place in the race against the clock.

The final women's squad will be announced on September 14, with those in the mix for a place including Rachel Neylan, Rochelle Gilmore, Chloe Hosking, Ruth Corset, Alexis Rhodes and Carlee Taylor in a long list of 14. Female riders wishing to appeal non-selection have until this Friday to do so.

Full Australian team selections:

Elite men road race

Baden Cooke, Allan Davis, Cadel Evans, Simon Gerrans, Matthew Goss, Mathew Hayman, Stuart O'Grady, Michael Rogers, Wesley Sulzberger

Time trial

Richie Porte, Michael Rogers

U23 men road race

Nick Aitken, Luke Durbridge, Joseph Lewis, Michael Matthews, Timothy Roe, Malcolm Rudolph

Time trial

Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Michael Matthews

Long team - elite women

Ruth Corset, Tiffany Cromwell, Shara Gillow, Rochelle Gilmore, Amber Halliday, Chloe Hosking, Emma Mackie, Rachel Neylan, Bridie O'donnell, Alexis Rhodes, Carla Ryan, Amanda Spratt, Carlee Taylor, Vicki Whitelaw