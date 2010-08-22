In form McEwen ruled out for road worlds

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) leads the sprint classification in the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Cycling Australia is yet to announce its final roster for this year’s UCI World Road Championships, yet one thing is certain: Robbie McEwen won’t be in it. The sprinter announced on Twitter that while he doesn’t know who has made the final cut, selectors have informed him he’s no longer in the hunt.

The news comes as a blow to McEwen, who has enjoyed his most successful week in more than a year after claiming stage victory at the Eneco Tour earlier in the week. McEwen has battled to return to form since a crash during last year’s Spring Classics left him with an extensive knee injury.

McEwen was understandably looking forward to the rare possibility of starting a worlds race on home soil. It’s the first time the event will be held in Australia and with McEwen in the twilight years of his career, the last opportunity to compete for the world title at home.

“I won't be at Worlds in Geelong. Not selected. Don't know who the nine are but know I'm not. Yes I'm disappointed. Thought I'd be good there,” he wrote.

McEwen is expected to hold a press conference later today to discuss the news.