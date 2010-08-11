Australia releases revised worlds list

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) catches his breath after victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cycling Australia has confirmed that Heinrich Haussler is on its long list for this year’s UCI Road World Championships as the national body narrowed down the candidates for the event. Haussler has raced under a German licence since moving to the country during his teenage years, but speculation he would switch to an Australian affiliation was finally confirmed last month as he announced he would surrender his German citizenship.

The revised elite men’s long list features 15 names, down from 22 on the list released in June. With the addition of Haussler, who was granted consideration for the squad under extenuating circumstances, some eight riders have been removed from contention, including both current Australian champions Cameron and Travis Meyer.

Other riders no longer under consideration for the squad include Graeme Brown, Simon Clarke, Brett Lancaster, Matthew Lloyd, Luke Roberts and Matthew Wilson. Based off its current standing in the nations ranking, Australia will qualify nine riders for the road race and two for the time trial, meaning the squad could be narrowed by as much as a further six riders.

The remaining 15 on the elite men’s long list includes: Baden Cooke, Allan Davis, Cadel Evans, Simon Gerrans, Matthew Goss, Adam Hansen, Heinrich Haussler, Mathew Hayman, Robbie Mcewen, Stuart O'Grady Oam, Richie Porte, Mark Renshaw, Michael Rogers, Wesley Sulzberger and Chris Sutton. Of those riders Evans, Porte and Rogers are being considered for the two time trial positions.

The final selection will be announced on August 24, when Cycling Australia also names the elite women’s long team.

Under 23 squad

The Under 23 squad has also been narrowed down from 12 riders to seven who will start the Geelong, Melbourne race. Australia will have five U23 placed in the road race and two in the time trial.

Rohan Dennis is nominated for the time trial only, while either Luke Durbridge or Michael Matthews will take the second individual time trial position. Eligible for the road race is Nick Aitken, Durbridge, Joseph Lewis, Matthews, Timothy Roe ad Malcolm Rudolph.

The five riders who missed out on the U23 squad are Ben Dybal, Michael Hepburn, Ben King, Patrick Lane and Nicholas Walker.