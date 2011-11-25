Australian track stars to tune form for Worlds at Perth International GP

Australians Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn on the way to winning gold in the final of the team pursuit in a time of 3:57:832 (Image credit: AFP)

Cameron Meyer and Luke Durbridge will be able to give their home state a sneak preview of their pre-Olympic form before the 2012 UCI Track World Championships in Melbourne, with the announcement that Perth will be hosting an international warm-up event in the lead-up to the London Games.

The Chevron 2012 Perth International Track Cycling Grand Prix, set to take place on March 24 will welcome the Australian medal hopes in addition to a host of international stars.

"More than 170 elite level riders from around the world are expected to compete, including two current world champions from WA - Cameron Meyer and Luke Durbridge," Tourism Minister Dr Ken Hames said.

"This high-level competition will be track cycling at its very best, offering local audiences a truly international event in a world-class venue.

"Local riders will pit themselves against world champions on the 250m track, which is recognised as one of the fastest velodromes in the world."

Durbridge and Meyer are gunning to win a gold medal in the prestigious team pursuit discipline. Geraint Thomas recently said that the Australian team has the edge.