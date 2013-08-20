Australian team confirmed for 2013 UCI MTB & Trials World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Jared Graves doubled up, racing both the cross country and the downhill this weekend (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 5 Four cross world champion Caroline Buchanan (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 5 of 5 Samuel Hill (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final Australian team heading to South Africa for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships was confirmed on Tuesday. The team taking part in the championships will take place from August 26th to September 1st at Cascades MTB Park in Pietermaritzburg was announced last week, and has now been confirmed with athletes on their way to the titles.

Fresh off their ground-breaking seasons, Dan McConnell and Rebecca Henderson spearhead what MTBA Executive officer Tony Scott believes is Australia’s best world championship team yet.

"The Australian Team for 2013 is what I think is the best we have presented at a world championships," said Scott. "Dan McConnell has already performed [in cross country] at a level not seen in decades, as has Rebecca Henderson.

"Dean Lucas has taken out a downhill World Cup in the junior men category in 2013, while Tegan Molloy has also gained a podium spot while Janine Jungfels has won a World Cup silver medal [in trials]," said Scott.

"Add to these excellent results against the world's best we also have Sam Hill, Troy Brosnan and Michael Hannah who are building into the Worlds, as is Caroline Buchanan who is in form after recently being crowned BMX world champion.

"We have a stellar cast of athletes who will put Australia on the map in 2013," said Scott.

Australian team for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men cross country: Daniel McConnell, Paul Van Der Ploeg.

U23 men cross country: Michael Crosbie.

U23 women cross country: Rebecca Henderson.

Elite men downhill: Bryn Atkinson, Troy Brosnan, Mitchel Delfs, Jared Graves, Michael Hannah, Sam Hill.

Elite women downhill: Caroline Buchanan, Tracey Hannah.

Observed Trials: Nathan Mummery, Lachan Sens, Janine Jungfels,

4X: Blake Neilson, Mitchell Scarr, Terence Scarr, Joey Vejvoda, Danielle Beecroft, Caroline Buchanan.

Junior men cross country: Chris Hamilton, Jack Lavis, Tasman Nankervis

Junior women cross country: Holly Harris.

Junior men downhill: Aidan Varley, Peter Knott, Thomas Crimmins, Ben Hill, Luke Ellison, Dean Lucas, Brent Smith.

Junior women downhill: Danielle Beecroft, Tegan Molloy.