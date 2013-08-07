Australian team named for UCI mountan bike world championships

Image 1 of 5 Dan McConnell wins the men's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 5 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Downhill World Champion Sam Hill (Specialized) (Image credit: Specialized) Image 4 of 5 Look for Caroline Buchanan in the women's 4X (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 5 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Specialized Racing DH (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Australian team for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships has been named ahead of the event which runs August 26 to September 1 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

Headlining the cross country selections will be London Olympians Daniel McConnell and Rebecca Henderson. Earlier this year, McConnell became the first Australian male since Cadel Evans in 2000 to claim a World Cup victory when he won the opening round in Albstadt, Germany. It was also a breakthrough in the sense that he had rounded-out the top-20 just once prior to his win on the muddy and slick course in Germany.

Henderson took victory on the same weekend, winning the under 23 title. She has since taken three runner-up finishes and sits second on the individual standings.

The pair will also line up in the team relay. Rowena Fry and Peta Mullens were both forced to withdraw their selections due to injury.

Former world champions Sam Hill and Troy Brosnan, along with 2013 Australian champion Mick Hannah line up in the downhill while for the women recently-crowned BMX World Champion Caroline Buchanan and reigning national champion Tracey Hannah have received the nod.

Buchanan will also have a chance to repeat her 2009 four cross world championship victory in September, having been selected in the six-strong squad. Teammate Joey Vejvoda earns his spot off the back of several top-10 finishes in the 2013 four cross ProTour Series.

Mountain Bike Australia Executive Officer Tony Scott is pleased with the selections and is looking forward to the Championships which begin in less than three weeks.

"The elite and under 23 athletes named here represent the best that Australia has to offer the world in mountain biking," he said.

"Combined with our junior teams, Australia is truly blessed with talented, experienced and committed athletes who will all do the Australian mountain bike community proud."

The junior cross country and downhill team for Worlds was previously announced on July 18, and they are included in the full roster listed below.

Australia team for the 2013 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Elite men cross country: Daniel McConnell, Paul Van Der Ploeg.

U23 men cross country: Michael Crosbie, Ben Forbes.

U23 women cross country: Rebecca Henderson.

Junior men cross country: Ben Bradley, Chris Hamilton, Jack Lavis, Tasman Nankervis

Junior women cross country: Holly Harris

Elite men downhill: Bryn Atkinson, Troy Brosnan, Mitchel Delfs, Conor Fearon, Jared Graves, Michael Hannah, Sam Hill.

Elite women downhill: Caroline Buchanan, Tracey Hannah

Junior men downhill: Aidan Varley, Peter Knott, Thomas Crimmins, Dean Lucas, Brent Smith

Junior women downhill: Danielle Beecroft, Tegan Molloy

Four cross: Blake Neilson, Mitchell Scarr, Terence Scarr, Joey Vejvoda, Danielle Beecroft, Caroline Buchanan.