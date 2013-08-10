Trending

Trek Factory Racing rider leads overall standings

Rebecca Henderson

Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Helen Grobert
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) earned victory in the U23 women's cross country World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday morning.  She crossed the line in 1:21:09, 30 seconds ahead of Jenny Rissveds and 1:19 ahead of Helen Grobert (Focus XC).

Full Results

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:21:09
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:00:30
3Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:01:19
4Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:25
5Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:04:18
6Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:05:03
7Frederique Trudel (Can)0:07:01
8Shayna Powless (USA)0:07:32
9Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:09:55
10Catherine Fleury (Can)0:10:14
11Xiomara Guerrero (Col)0:10:45
12Laura Bietola (Can)0:11:48
13Valerie Meunier (Can)0:12:38
14Laurence Harvey (Can)0:14:24
15Cayley Brooks (Can)0:15:11
-1lapElyse Nieuwold (Can)
-1lapKatlyn Dundas (Can)
-1lapHaley Smith (Can)
-1lapKristina Laforge (Can)
-2LAPRosalie Auger (Can)
-2LAPFrédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
DNFMaghalie Rochette (Can)
DNFEmily Shields (USA)
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can)

U23 women World Cup standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing390pts
2Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team350
3Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team250
4Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol230
5Jenny Rissveds (Swe)220
6Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi Mtb Kader117
7Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport109
8Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team108
9Lena Putz (Ger)95
10Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr82
11Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)66
12Mariske Strauss (RSA)62
13Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek60
14Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc51
15Bethany Crumpton (GBr)49
16Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi Mtb Kader48
17Frederique Trudel (Can)46
18Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team44
19Candice Neethling (RSA)42
20Karla Stepanova (Cze)40
21Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)35
22Shayna Powless (USA)31
23Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)26
24Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team26
25Catherine Fleury (Can)22
26Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams21
27Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)21
28Xiomara Guerrero (Col)20
29Deborah Inauen (Swi)20
30Laura Bietola (Can)18
31Cayley Brooks (Can)18
32Haley Smith (Can)18
33Barbora Machulkova (Cze)18
34Valerie Meunier (Can)16
35Laurence Harvey (Can)14
36Vendula Kuntova (Cze)13
37Elyse Nieuwold (Can)10
38Marta Pastore (Ita)10
39Alessia Bulleri (Ita)10
40Katlyn Dundas (Can)9
41Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz9
42Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol8
43Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team8
44Kristina Laforge (Can)7
45Rosalie Auger (Can)6
46Marine Eon (Fra)6
47Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)5
48Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)5
49Maria Diaz (Spa)4
50Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott La Clusaz3
51Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team3
52Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)2
53Majlen Müller (Ger)2
54Marina Filippova (Rus)1
55Deidre York (USA)1

