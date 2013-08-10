Henderson wins U23 women's cross country at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Trek Factory Racing rider leads overall standings
Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) earned victory in the U23 women's cross country World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Saturday morning. She crossed the line in 1:21:09, 30 seconds ahead of Jenny Rissveds and 1:19 ahead of Helen Grobert (Focus XC).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:21:09
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|0:00:30
|3
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:25
|5
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:04:18
|6
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|0:05:03
|7
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|0:07:01
|8
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|0:07:32
|9
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:09:55
|10
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:10:14
|11
|Xiomara Guerrero (Col)
|0:10:45
|12
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|0:11:48
|13
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|0:12:38
|14
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|0:14:24
|15
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|0:15:11
|-1lap
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|-1lap
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|-1lap
|Haley Smith (Can)
|-1lap
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|-2LAP
|Rosalie Auger (Can)
|-2LAP
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|DNF
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|DNF
|Emily Shields (USA)
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|390
|pts
|2
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|350
|3
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|250
|4
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|230
|5
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|220
|6
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi Mtb Kader
|117
|7
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|109
|8
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|108
|9
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|95
|10
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|82
|11
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|66
|12
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|62
|13
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|60
|14
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|51
|15
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|49
|16
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi Mtb Kader
|48
|17
|Frederique Trudel (Can)
|46
|18
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|44
|19
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|42
|20
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|40
|21
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|35
|22
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|31
|23
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|26
|24
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma Mtb Team
|26
|25
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|22
|26
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|21
|27
|Ines Carolina Gutierrez (Arg)
|21
|28
|Xiomara Guerrero (Col)
|20
|29
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|20
|30
|Laura Bietola (Can)
|18
|31
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|18
|32
|Haley Smith (Can)
|18
|33
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|18
|34
|Valerie Meunier (Can)
|16
|35
|Laurence Harvey (Can)
|14
|36
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|13
|37
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|10
|38
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|10
|39
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|10
|40
|Katlyn Dundas (Can)
|9
|41
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|9
|42
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|8
|43
|Monika Zur (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|8
|44
|Kristina Laforge (Can)
|7
|45
|Rosalie Auger (Can)
|6
|46
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|6
|47
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can)
|5
|48
|Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
|5
|49
|Maria Diaz (Spa)
|4
|50
|Marine Strappazon (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|3
|51
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|3
|52
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|2
|53
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|2
|54
|Marina Filippova (Rus)
|1
|55
|Deidre York (USA)
|1
