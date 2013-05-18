Henderson wins U23 women's cross country in Albstadt
Rissveds takes silver medal ahead of Belomoyna with bronze
Unlike earlier in the week, when rain kept the course wet and slippery, Saturday brought blue skies and sun, quickly drying out much of the course. Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory) decided to start the four-lap under 23 women's race a little cautiously, holding back in fourth place until late in the first lap, when she began to move up. On the second lap, she took the lead and never relinquished it.
Jenny Rissveds (Sweden), after an early crash, moved up through the field into third by the start of the last lap, and then passed Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens MTB) in the final lap to take second, with Belomoyna holding on to third.
"In the beginning, I felt like I was under a lot of pressure," said Henderson, "because straightaway on the first climb, they put a lot of pressure on, and it was quicker then I wanted. So I just sat back in about fourth, and then on the second climb of the first lap I decided to come strong and before I knew it I was sitting second wheel with the leader."
"Everything just went perfectly. It's unbelievable. My goal this year was to win a World Cup; I never thought it would be the opening round. It's a privilege to wear the leader's jersey."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|1:05:56
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|0:00:48
|3
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:02:14
|6
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|0:03:44
|7
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|0:04:12
|8
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|0:04:14
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:35
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|0:04:55
|11
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:06:18
|12
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:07:05
|13
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:07:25
|14
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|0:07:28
|15
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|0:07:55
|16
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:08:39
|17
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|0:09:09
|18
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|0:09:54
|19
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:10:05
|20
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|21
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:10:22
|22
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|0:10:51
|23
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|0:11:37
|24
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:11:50
|25
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|0:11:57
|26
|Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)
|0:12:01
|27
|Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)
|0:12:38
|28
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:13:09
|29
|Marina Filippova (Rus)
|0:13:12
|30
|Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)
|0:13:56
|31
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|0:14:37
|32
|Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)
|0:14:49
|33
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|0:15:03
|34
|Hannah Barnes (GBr)
|0:15:44
|35
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|0:17:25
|36
|Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team
|0:17:32
|37
|Shayna Powless (USA)
|0:18:27
|38
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|0:19:09
|DNF
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
|DNF
|Candice Neethling (RSA)
|DNF
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
|DNF
|Felicia Ferner (Swe)
|DNS
|Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|pts
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|70
|3
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|60
|4
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team
|50
|5
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|40
|6
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr
|35
|7
|Lena Putz (Ger)
|30
|8
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|27
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|24
|10
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport
|22
|11
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|20
|12
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|18
|13
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|16
|14
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader
|14
|15
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|12
|16
|Haley Smith (Can)
|10
|17
|Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz
|9
|18
|Deborah Inauen (Swi)
|8
|19
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|7
|20
|Cayley Brooks (Can)
|6
|21
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|5
|22
|Barbora Machulkova (Cze)
|4
|23
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|3
|24
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|2
|25
|Majlen Müller (Ger)
|1
