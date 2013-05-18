Image 1 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins the U23 cross country race in Albstadt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing was well out front starting the final lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 16 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 16 Jenny Rissved (Swe) crashed early in the race and had to chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 16 Mariske Strauss (RSA) leading at start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 16 Podium: Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 16 The U23 women's start (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 16 Yana Belamoyna leads Linda Indergand (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 11 of 16 Helen Grobert (Image credit: Thomas Weschta) Image 12 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) in the Devil's Corner (Image credit: Thomas Weschta) Image 13 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins the U23 women's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 14 of 16 U23 women's podium in Albstadt: Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 15 of 16 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) leads the U23 women's World Cup cross country (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 16 of 16 The start of the U23 women's race in Albstadt (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Unlike earlier in the week, when rain kept the course wet and slippery, Saturday brought blue skies and sun, quickly drying out much of the course. Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory) decided to start the four-lap under 23 women's race a little cautiously, holding back in fourth place until late in the first lap, when she began to move up. On the second lap, she took the lead and never relinquished it.

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden), after an early crash, moved up through the field into third by the start of the last lap, and then passed Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens MTB) in the final lap to take second, with Belomoyna holding on to third.

"In the beginning, I felt like I was under a lot of pressure," said Henderson, "because straightaway on the first climb, they put a lot of pressure on, and it was quicker then I wanted. So I just sat back in about fourth, and then on the second climb of the first lap I decided to come strong and before I knew it I was sitting second wheel with the leader."

"Everything just went perfectly. It's unbelievable. My goal this year was to win a World Cup; I never thought it would be the opening round. It's a privilege to wear the leader's jersey."

Full Results

U23 women cross country # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 1:05:56 2 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) 0:00:48 3 Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:02 4 Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:01:58 5 Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 0:02:14 6 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr 0:03:44 7 Lena Putz (Ger) 0:04:12 8 Mariske Strauss (RSA) 0:04:14 9 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:35 10 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport 0:04:55 11 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:06:18 12 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 0:07:05 13 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 0:07:25 14 Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader 0:07:28 15 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc 0:07:55 16 Haley Smith (Can) 0:08:39 17 Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz 0:09:09 18 Deborah Inauen (Swi) 0:09:54 19 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:10:05 20 Cayley Brooks (Can) 21 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 0:10:22 22 Barbora Machulkova (Cze) 0:10:51 23 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 0:11:37 24 Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can) 0:11:50 25 Majlen Müller (Ger) 0:11:57 26 Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor) 0:12:01 27 Nadezhda Antonova (Rus) 0:12:38 28 Marta Pastore (Ita) 0:13:09 29 Marina Filippova (Rus) 0:13:12 30 Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa) 0:13:56 31 Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) 0:14:37 32 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) 0:14:49 33 Romaine Wenger (Swi) 0:15:03 34 Hannah Barnes (GBr) 0:15:44 35 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:17:25 36 Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team 0:17:32 37 Shayna Powless (USA) 0:18:27 38 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 0:19:09 DNF Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek DNF Candice Neethling (RSA) DNF Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour DNF Felicia Ferner (Swe) DNS Britt Van Den Boogert (Ned)