Henderson wins U23 women's cross country in Albstadt

Rissveds takes silver medal ahead of Belomoyna with bronze

Image 1 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins the U23 cross country race in Albstadt

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins the U23 cross country race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing was well out front starting the final lap

Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing was well out front starting the final lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 16

Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team

Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 16

Jenny Rissved (Swe) crashed early in the race and had to chase

Jenny Rissved (Swe) crashed early in the race and had to chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing

Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 16

Mariske Strauss (RSA) leading at start

Mariske Strauss (RSA) leading at start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 16

Podium: Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna

Podium: Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 16

The U23 women's start

The U23 women's start
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 9 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 10 of 16

Yana Belamoyna leads Linda Indergand

Yana Belamoyna leads Linda Indergand
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 11 of 16

Helen Grobert

Helen Grobert
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 12 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) in the Devil's Corner

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) in the Devil's Corner
(Image credit: Thomas Weschta)
Image 13 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins the U23 women's race in Albstadt

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) wins the U23 women's race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)
Image 14 of 16

U23 women's podium in Albstadt: Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna

U23 women's podium in Albstadt: Jenny Rissveds, Rebecca Henderson, Yana Belomoyna
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 15 of 16

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) leads the U23 women's World Cup cross country

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) leads the U23 women's World Cup cross country
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 16 of 16

The start of the U23 women's race in Albstadt

The start of the U23 women's race in Albstadt
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Unlike earlier in the week, when rain kept the course wet and slippery, Saturday brought blue skies and sun, quickly drying out much of the course. Australian champion Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory) decided to start the four-lap under 23 women's race a little cautiously, holding back in fourth place until late in the first lap, when she began to move up. On the second lap, she took the lead and never relinquished it.

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden), after an early crash, moved up through the field into third by the start of the last lap, and then passed Yana Belomoyna (Superior Brentjens MTB) in the final lap to take second, with Belomoyna holding on to third.

"In the beginning, I felt like I was under a lot of pressure," said Henderson, "because straightaway on the first climb, they put a lot of pressure on, and it was quicker then I wanted. So I just sat back in about fourth, and then on the second climb of the first lap I decided to come strong and before I knew it I was sitting second wheel with the leader."

"Everything just went perfectly. It's unbelievable. My goal this year was to win a World Cup; I never thought it would be the opening round. It's a privilege to wear the leader's jersey."

Full Results

U23 women cross country
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing1:05:56
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:00:48
3Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:02
4Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team0:01:58
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:02:14
6Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr0:03:44
7Lena Putz (Ger)0:04:12
8Mariske Strauss (RSA)0:04:14
9Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team0:04:35
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport0:04:55
11Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:06:18
12Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:07:05
13Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:07:25
14Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader0:07:28
15Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc0:07:55
16Haley Smith (Can)0:08:39
17Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz0:09:09
18Deborah Inauen (Swi)0:09:54
19Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:10:05
20Cayley Brooks (Can)
21Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:10:22
22Barbora Machulkova (Cze)0:10:51
23Vendula Kuntova (Cze)0:11:37
24Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:11:50
25Majlen Müller (Ger)0:11:57
26Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:12:01
27Nadezhda Antonova (Rus)0:12:38
28Marta Pastore (Ita)0:13:09
29Marina Filippova (Rus)0:13:12
30Aurea Ruiz Garcia (Spa)0:13:56
31Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:14:37
32Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze)0:14:49
33Romaine Wenger (Swi)0:15:03
34Hannah Barnes (GBr)0:15:44
35Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Orange Monkey Pro Team0:17:25
36Jennifer Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler - IXS Team0:17:32
37Shayna Powless (USA)0:18:27
38Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team0:19:09
DNFEkateryna Anoshina (Rus) Team Protek
DNFCandice Neethling (RSA)
DNFAleksandra Podgorska (Pol) Sante-Bsa Tour
DNFFelicia Ferner (Swe)
DNSBritt Van Den Boogert (Ned)

U23 women cross country World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing90pts
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)70
3Yana Belomoyna (Ukr) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team60
4Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team50
5Linda Indergand (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader40
6Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Focus/Rotor/Coaching-System.Fr35
7Lena Putz (Ger)30
8Mariske Strauss (RSA)27
9Anne Terpstra (Ned) Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team24
10Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Adrisport22
11Andrea Waldis (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol20
12Bethany Crumpton (GBr)18
13Karla Stepanova (Cze)16
14Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strübi MTB Kader14
15Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-Bmc12
16Haley Smith (Can)10
17Margot Moschetti (Fra) Scott La Clusaz9
18Deborah Inauen (Swi)8
19Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team7
20Cayley Brooks (Can)6
21Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams5
22Barbora Machulkova (Cze)4
23Vendula Kuntova (Cze)3
24Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)2
25Majlen Müller (Ger)1

 

