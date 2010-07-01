Atkinson, Kintner lead US Pro GRT series

Image 1 of 2 Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner (Transitions) lead the US Pro GRT series after three rounds. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek) Image 2 of 2 Jill Kintner (Transitions) on her way to winning US Pro GRT #3. (Image credit: Ryan Cleek)

Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner, both of the Transitions Team, lead USA Cycling's US Pro GRT standings after three rounds, the last of which was completed at Northstar-at-Tahoe resort in Truckee, California this past weekend.

In the weekend's race, Atkinson finished second to Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), who is ranked fourth overall. It was enough for Atkinson to keep his series lead with 205 points. Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) is in second with 130 points, and his teammate Justin Leov sits third with 120 points. Luke Strobel is fifth with 68 points.

Kintner leads the women's standings with 185 points after winning round three. Tracy Moseley, who was absent at round three, is second with 165 points. Melissa Buhl, Jacqueline Harmony and Darian Harvey round out the top five with 110, 70 and 68 points respectively.

Next, the Pro GRT series moves to Trestle Bike Park inthe Rocky Mountains of Winter Park, Colorado, on July 29 – August 1, in conjunction with Crankworx Colorado.

US Pro GRT standings after three rounds

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryn Atkinson 205 pts 2 Andrew Neethling 130 3 Justin Leov 120 4 Greg Minnaar 89 5 Luke Strobel 68 6 Duncan Riffle 55 7 Mikey Sylvestri 53 8 Logan Binggeli 51 9 Steve Peat 50 10 John Swanguen 45 11 Mitch Ropelato 42 12 Kieran Bennett 40 13 Cedric Gracia 40 14 Jared Rando 38 15 Kevin Aiello 34 16 Daniel Atherton 30 17 Aaron Gwin 27 18 Dan Stanbridge 25 19 Eliot Jackson 25 20 Brad Benedict 23 21 Jurgen Beneke 22 22 Danny Hart 20 23 Neko Mulally 18 24 Ryan Condrashoff 16 25 Curtis Keene 16 26 Chris Heath 12 27 Graeme Pitts 12 28 Ben Reid 10 29 Richard Rude 8 30 Josh Bryceland 6 31 Lars Sternberg 5 32 Steve Smith 4 33 Geritt Beytagh 3 34 Ben Furbee 1 35 Dean Tennant 1