Atkinson, Kintner lead US Pro GRT series

Standings after round three

Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner (Transitions) lead the US Pro GRT series after three rounds.

(Image credit: Ryan Cleek)
Jill Kintner (Transitions) on her way to winning US Pro GRT #3.

(Image credit: Ryan Cleek)

Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner, both of the Transitions Team, lead USA Cycling's US Pro GRT standings after three rounds, the last of which was completed at Northstar-at-Tahoe resort in Truckee, California this past weekend.

In the weekend's race, Atkinson finished second to Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), who is ranked fourth overall. It was enough for Atkinson to keep his series lead with 205 points.  Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) is in second with 130 points, and his teammate Justin Leov sits third with 120 points.  Luke Strobel is fifth with 68 points.

Kintner leads the women's standings with 185 points after winning round three. Tracy Moseley, who was absent at round three, is second with 165 points.  Melissa Buhl, Jacqueline Harmony and Darian Harvey round out the top five with 110, 70 and 68 points respectively.

Next, the Pro GRT series moves to Trestle Bike Park inthe Rocky Mountains of Winter Park, Colorado, on July 29 – August 1, in conjunction with Crankworx Colorado.

US Pro GRT standings after three rounds

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryn Atkinson205pts
2Andrew Neethling130
3Justin Leov120
4Greg Minnaar89
5Luke Strobel68
6Duncan Riffle55
7Mikey Sylvestri53
8Logan Binggeli51
9Steve Peat50
10John Swanguen45
11Mitch Ropelato42
12Kieran Bennett40
13Cedric Gracia40
14Jared Rando38
15Kevin Aiello34
16Daniel Atherton30
17Aaron Gwin27
18Dan Stanbridge25
19Eliot Jackson25
20Brad Benedict23
21Jurgen Beneke22
22Danny Hart20
23Neko Mulally18
24Ryan Condrashoff16
25Curtis Keene16
26Chris Heath12
27Graeme Pitts12
28Ben Reid10
29Richard Rude8
30Josh Bryceland6
31Lars Sternberg5
32Steve Smith4
33Geritt Beytagh3
34Ben Furbee1
35Dean Tennant1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kintner185pts
2Tracy Moseley165
3Melissa Buhl110
4Jacqueline Harmony70
5Darian Harvey68
6Rachel Atherton60
7Katy Pruitt60
8Leigh Donovan50
9Rae Gandolf40
10Jennifer Wolf39
11Joanna Petterson33
12Gabriela Williams30
13Rachel Bauer30
14Katie Holden27
15Strand Katrina25
16Anka Martin20
17Addie Stewart18
18Dawn Fidler16
19Joy Martin16
20Chelsey Stevens12
21Sondra Williamson8