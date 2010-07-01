Atkinson, Kintner lead US Pro GRT series
Standings after round three
Bryn Atkinson and Jill Kintner, both of the Transitions Team, lead USA Cycling's US Pro GRT standings after three rounds, the last of which was completed at Northstar-at-Tahoe resort in Truckee, California this past weekend.
In the weekend's race, Atkinson finished second to Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), who is ranked fourth overall. It was enough for Atkinson to keep his series lead with 205 points. Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) is in second with 130 points, and his teammate Justin Leov sits third with 120 points. Luke Strobel is fifth with 68 points.
Kintner leads the women's standings with 185 points after winning round three. Tracy Moseley, who was absent at round three, is second with 165 points. Melissa Buhl, Jacqueline Harmony and Darian Harvey round out the top five with 110, 70 and 68 points respectively.
Next, the Pro GRT series moves to Trestle Bike Park inthe Rocky Mountains of Winter Park, Colorado, on July 29 – August 1, in conjunction with Crankworx Colorado.
US Pro GRT standings after three rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryn Atkinson
|205
|pts
|2
|Andrew Neethling
|130
|3
|Justin Leov
|120
|4
|Greg Minnaar
|89
|5
|Luke Strobel
|68
|6
|Duncan Riffle
|55
|7
|Mikey Sylvestri
|53
|8
|Logan Binggeli
|51
|9
|Steve Peat
|50
|10
|John Swanguen
|45
|11
|Mitch Ropelato
|42
|12
|Kieran Bennett
|40
|13
|Cedric Gracia
|40
|14
|Jared Rando
|38
|15
|Kevin Aiello
|34
|16
|Daniel Atherton
|30
|17
|Aaron Gwin
|27
|18
|Dan Stanbridge
|25
|19
|Eliot Jackson
|25
|20
|Brad Benedict
|23
|21
|Jurgen Beneke
|22
|22
|Danny Hart
|20
|23
|Neko Mulally
|18
|24
|Ryan Condrashoff
|16
|25
|Curtis Keene
|16
|26
|Chris Heath
|12
|27
|Graeme Pitts
|12
|28
|Ben Reid
|10
|29
|Richard Rude
|8
|30
|Josh Bryceland
|6
|31
|Lars Sternberg
|5
|32
|Steve Smith
|4
|33
|Geritt Beytagh
|3
|34
|Ben Furbee
|1
|35
|Dean Tennant
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kintner
|185
|pts
|2
|Tracy Moseley
|165
|3
|Melissa Buhl
|110
|4
|Jacqueline Harmony
|70
|5
|Darian Harvey
|68
|6
|Rachel Atherton
|60
|7
|Katy Pruitt
|60
|8
|Leigh Donovan
|50
|9
|Rae Gandolf
|40
|10
|Jennifer Wolf
|39
|11
|Joanna Petterson
|33
|12
|Gabriela Williams
|30
|13
|Rachel Bauer
|30
|14
|Katie Holden
|27
|15
|Strand Katrina
|25
|16
|Anka Martin
|20
|17
|Addie Stewart
|18
|18
|Dawn Fidler
|16
|19
|Joy Martin
|16
|20
|Chelsey Stevens
|12
|21
|Sondra Williamson
|8
