Atkinson to take on World Champ and World Cup leader at US Pro GRT

Bryn Atkinson (Transitions) races to a win at the opening round of the US Pro GRT (Image credit: Dylan Dean)

Some of the world's best downhillers are headed to the next round of the US Pro GRT at the Northstar-at-Tahoe Resort in Truckee, California, on June 25-27. It will be the third stop of the five-race American national series.

Reigning downhill World Champion Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), current downhill World Cup points leader Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), former US National Champion Duncan Riffle (Giant), former New Zealand national champion Kieran Bennett (DRD Tomac) and current Pro GRT points leader Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) will all be battling for the men's win. Minnaar will be fresh of his World Cup victory at Leogang, Austria, this past weekend.

The women's contest is also shaping up to be an exciting one with BMX Olympian Jill Kintner (Transition Racing), reigning US National champion Melissa Buhl (KHS), former US National champion Kathy Pruitt (Jamis) and mountain bike legend Leigh Donovan (Intense) fighting it out for victory.

The following video footage, provided by Brandon Turman (Team Geronimo Racing), is of Cody Eichhorn and Graeme Pitts cruising down Gypsy on the downhill course on a preview ride.

ProGRT #3: Northstar Course Preview by Team Geronimo from Brandon Turman on Vimeo.