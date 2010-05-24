Trending

Neethling, Moseley win US Pro GRT round two

,

Trek World Racing dominates men's, women's contests in New York

Tracy Moseley races toa win in Plattekille at the US Pro GRT round two.

(Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)
Elite men's podium in Plattekill: Duncan Riffle, Bryn Atkinson, Andrew Neethling, Justin Leov, Kieran Bennett

(Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

South African Andrew Neethling and Brit Tracy Moseley walked away as winners at round two of the US Pro GRT in Plattekill, New York, with both riders demonstrating that they were the ones with the most speed all weekend.

The weather was ideal, and even though a small shower came through the venue on Saturday night, it wasn't enough to make the course muddy for race day. The track had a good mix of technical rocky sections mixed with some flatter sections where holding speed over roots and rocks was to be crucial.

Neethling defeated Bryn Atkinson and Justin Leov for the win in the elite men's race.  Duncan Riffle and Kieran Bennett rounded out the top five.

"After some training runs with (teammate) Justin (Leov), I felt really good and knew I could do well here, so I aimed high," said Neethling. "I was happy with how well the bike was handling the course."

"I put a solid run together for second place in the quali, 0.07 seconds back, but my aim was to win the finals. I knew I could take some time off in the final and fortunately I did just that. I had a good run with minimal mistakes. I must say it feels good. I'm also stoked for Tracy to win to and to have Justin right there in third."

New Zealander Bennett was racing at his first US event this year for his new US-based professional team. "I'm stoked with this result on my first outing for Dylan Dean Developments," he said.  Bennett spent some time in the hot seat until his compatriot Leov, then knocked him out.

Moseley was the fast woman, ahead of Melissa Buhl and Jill Kintner.  Darian Harvey was fourth and Rae Gandolf was fifth.

"It was great to be riding in the sun after the crappy wet weather in Maribor last week at the World Cup!" said Moseley. "Nice to be riding a super fun track....a bit sketchy in places where it was narrow and fast, and the rain overnight made it fun in the morning, really greasy, but it certainly dried up for the race.

"Overall (it was) a really great weekend. I'm happy to have the series lead, and for sure I'm enjoying racing in the US this year."

The winners and many of the other contenders will head to Vernon, New Jersey, next weekend for the US Open.

Race note: Neethling and Moseley's teammate Neko Mulally was at the event for moral support, but the injured rider was not racing as he continues to heal following a broken arm.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing)0:02:43
2Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing)0:00:01
3Justin Leov (Trek World Racing)0:00:02
4Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Team)0:00:04
5Kieran Bennett (DRD/Tomac)0:00:05
6Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles)0:00:05
7Jared Rando (Giant)0:00:06
8John Swanguen (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense)0:00:06
9Michael Sylvestri (Specialized All Ride)0:00:06
10Jurgen Beneke (OldWorldPlaster.net)0:00:08
11Bradley Benedict (Specialized)0:00:08
12Luke Strobel (MS/Evil)0:00:08
13Ryan Condrashoff (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense)0:00:09
14Kevin Aiello0:00:09
15Graeme Pitts (Geronimo/Banshee)0:00:10
15Chris Heath (KHS)
17Richard Rude JR (Specialized Allride)0:00:10
18Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)0:00:10
19Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)0:00:11
20Ben Furbee (Fox/Baywood/WT)0:00:11
21Eliot Jackson0:00:12
22Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB/Smith)0:00:13
23Ethan Quehl (Gravity East)0:00:13
24Sean McClendon (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense)0:00:14
25David KlaassenVanOorschot (ODI/Intense/Nema)0:00:14
26Brian Buell (Geronimo/Banshee)0:00:16
27Lear Miller (Demon Dirt)0:00:16
28Naish Ulmer (KHS/Spy Optics/Dark)0:00:16
29Blake Carney (KHS/Dean Optics)0:00:17
30Brad Oien (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense)0:00:17
31George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)0:00:17
32Will Collins (Spooky Bikes)0:00:18
33Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheous Cycles)0:00:18
34Timothy Price (Grom Racing)0:00:18
35Trevyn Newpher (Snowshoe Bike Park)0:00:18
36Robin Baloochi (DRD Tomac)0:00:18
37Benjamin Moody (POC Helemts/Trek)0:00:20
38John Keep (DRD Tomac)0:00:20
39Chris Higgerson (Giant/HBG)0:00:21
40Luke Snyder (DownTube/VonCooper)0:00:23
41Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics/Champion)0:00:23
42Erik Hudson (Brooklyn Machine Wor)0:00:24
43Amado Stachenfeld (amadomtb.com)0:00:25
44Brian Yannuzzi (Loweriders Derailed)0:00:25
45Zachary Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Evil)0:00:26
46Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)0:00:26
47Logan James (Team Krunk Shox)0:00:26
48Blair Reed0:00:26
49Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG)0:00:28
50Matty Komar0:00:29
51Leif Lorenzen0:00:31
52Justin Beers0:00:33
53Benedict Treglia (Foes Racing/661/Sunl)0:00:33
54Evan Mallory (Windham Mountain)0:00:34
55Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/HBG)0:00:34
56Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project)0:00:35
57Danial Ferreira (Action Sports/Smith)0:00:39
58David Haas (Sam Adams)0:00:39
59Michael Buell (Team Geronimal/Bansh)0:01:03
60Heikki Hall (e-thirteen/commenc)0:02:31
DNFAdam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG)
DNFGeoffrey Ulmer (Gravity Project)
DNFQuinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Mosley (Trek World Racing)0:03:00
2Melissa Buhl (KHS)0:00:05
3Jill Kintner (Transition Racing)0:00:09
4Darian Harvey (Vixen Racing)0:00:29
5Rae Gandolf (Team Sierra Nevada)0:00:45

 

