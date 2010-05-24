Image 1 of 2 Tracy Moseley races toa win in Plattekille at the US Pro GRT round two. (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 2 of 2 Elite men's podium in Plattekill: Duncan Riffle, Bryn Atkinson, Andrew Neethling, Justin Leov, Kieran Bennett (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

South African Andrew Neethling and Brit Tracy Moseley walked away as winners at round two of the US Pro GRT in Plattekill, New York, with both riders demonstrating that they were the ones with the most speed all weekend.

The weather was ideal, and even though a small shower came through the venue on Saturday night, it wasn't enough to make the course muddy for race day. The track had a good mix of technical rocky sections mixed with some flatter sections where holding speed over roots and rocks was to be crucial.

Neethling defeated Bryn Atkinson and Justin Leov for the win in the elite men's race. Duncan Riffle and Kieran Bennett rounded out the top five.

"After some training runs with (teammate) Justin (Leov), I felt really good and knew I could do well here, so I aimed high," said Neethling. "I was happy with how well the bike was handling the course."

"I put a solid run together for second place in the quali, 0.07 seconds back, but my aim was to win the finals. I knew I could take some time off in the final and fortunately I did just that. I had a good run with minimal mistakes. I must say it feels good. I'm also stoked for Tracy to win to and to have Justin right there in third."

New Zealander Bennett was racing at his first US event this year for his new US-based professional team. "I'm stoked with this result on my first outing for Dylan Dean Developments," he said. Bennett spent some time in the hot seat until his compatriot Leov, then knocked him out.

Moseley was the fast woman, ahead of Melissa Buhl and Jill Kintner. Darian Harvey was fourth and Rae Gandolf was fifth.

"It was great to be riding in the sun after the crappy wet weather in Maribor last week at the World Cup!" said Moseley. "Nice to be riding a super fun track....a bit sketchy in places where it was narrow and fast, and the rain overnight made it fun in the morning, really greasy, but it certainly dried up for the race.

"Overall (it was) a really great weekend. I'm happy to have the series lead, and for sure I'm enjoying racing in the US this year."

The winners and many of the other contenders will head to Vernon, New Jersey, next weekend for the US Open.

Race note: Neethling and Moseley's teammate Neko Mulally was at the event for moral support, but the injured rider was not racing as he continues to heal following a broken arm.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) 0:02:43 2 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Racing) 0:00:01 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) 0:00:02 4 Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:04 5 Kieran Bennett (DRD/Tomac) 0:00:05 6 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:05 7 Jared Rando (Giant) 0:00:06 8 John Swanguen (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense) 0:00:06 9 Michael Sylvestri (Specialized All Ride) 0:00:06 10 Jurgen Beneke (OldWorldPlaster.net) 0:00:08 11 Bradley Benedict (Specialized) 0:00:08 12 Luke Strobel (MS/Evil) 0:00:08 13 Ryan Condrashoff (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense) 0:00:09 14 Kevin Aiello 0:00:09 15 Graeme Pitts (Geronimo/Banshee) 0:00:10 15 Chris Heath (KHS) 17 Richard Rude JR (Specialized Allride) 0:00:10 18 Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing) 0:00:10 19 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:00:11 20 Ben Furbee (Fox/Baywood/WT) 0:00:11 21 Eliot Jackson 0:00:12 22 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB/Smith) 0:00:13 23 Ethan Quehl (Gravity East) 0:00:13 24 Sean McClendon (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense) 0:00:14 25 David KlaassenVanOorschot (ODI/Intense/Nema) 0:00:14 26 Brian Buell (Geronimo/Banshee) 0:00:16 27 Lear Miller (Demon Dirt) 0:00:16 28 Naish Ulmer (KHS/Spy Optics/Dark) 0:00:16 29 Blake Carney (KHS/Dean Optics) 0:00:17 30 Brad Oien (ODI/X-Fusion/Intense) 0:00:17 31 George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans) 0:00:17 32 Will Collins (Spooky Bikes) 0:00:18 33 Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheous Cycles) 0:00:18 34 Timothy Price (Grom Racing) 0:00:18 35 Trevyn Newpher (Snowshoe Bike Park) 0:00:18 36 Robin Baloochi (DRD Tomac) 0:00:18 37 Benjamin Moody (POC Helemts/Trek) 0:00:20 38 John Keep (DRD Tomac) 0:00:20 39 Chris Higgerson (Giant/HBG) 0:00:21 40 Luke Snyder (DownTube/VonCooper) 0:00:23 41 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics/Champion) 0:00:23 42 Erik Hudson (Brooklyn Machine Wor) 0:00:24 43 Amado Stachenfeld (amadomtb.com) 0:00:25 44 Brian Yannuzzi (Loweriders Derailed) 0:00:25 45 Zachary Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Evil) 0:00:26 46 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:26 47 Logan James (Team Krunk Shox) 0:00:26 48 Blair Reed 0:00:26 49 Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:28 50 Matty Komar 0:00:29 51 Leif Lorenzen 0:00:31 52 Justin Beers 0:00:33 53 Benedict Treglia (Foes Racing/661/Sunl) 0:00:33 54 Evan Mallory (Windham Mountain) 0:00:34 55 Alex Moschitti (Team Giant/HBG) 0:00:34 56 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) 0:00:35 57 Danial Ferreira (Action Sports/Smith) 0:00:39 58 David Haas (Sam Adams) 0:00:39 59 Michael Buell (Team Geronimal/Bansh) 0:01:03 60 Heikki Hall (e-thirteen/commenc) 0:02:31 DNF Adam Morse (Voncooper/GT/HBG) DNF Geoffrey Ulmer (Gravity Project) DNF Quinton Spaulding (KHS Bicycles)