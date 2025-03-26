At $169.99 the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have hit the cheapest price we've seen this year – a must-buy in Amazon Big Spring Sale?

By published

The Apple AirPods Pro are one of our favorite headphones for cycling and there's up to 32% off in this Amazon deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 and charging case
(Image credit: Paul Brett)

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here and you can get Apple's AirPods Pro Gen 2 for just $169.99. That's a brilliant saving of 32% off the regular price of $249.99. For Amazon deal hunters in the UK, the price has also dropped with AirPods Pro carrying a generous discount of 26%, taking them down to just £170.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 at Amazon for just $169.99.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $169.99 at Amazon US Save 32%

Save 32% This is one of the best prices we've seen on the top-tier model in Apple's in-ear range. AirPods Pro offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods, and 'Transparency' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. 

Price check: Walmart $169.99 | Best Buy $169.99

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229 £170 at Amazon UKSave 26%

Save 26% For UK shoppers Amazon has knocked £59 off the RRP, making the Apple AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever. There are better-priced in-ear headphones around, but if you're an Apple fan, these top-of-the-range headphones are not to be missed at this price. 

Price check: Argos £229.00 | Currys £229.00

View Deal
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

