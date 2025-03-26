At $169.99 the Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 have hit the cheapest price we've seen this year – a must-buy in Amazon Big Spring Sale?

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here and you can get Apple's AirPods Pro Gen 2 for just $169.99. That's a brilliant saving of 32% off the regular price of $249.99. For Amazon deal hunters in the UK, the price has also dropped with AirPods Pro carrying a generous discount of 26%, taking them down to just £170.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 at Amazon for just $169.99.

This is the lowest price we've seen this year on Apple's in-ear headphones which we rate as some of the best cycling headphones. One of the key features that makes these great for cycling is the Intelligent Noise Control – Transparency mode allows you to hear the world around you – which is an important requirement if you're a commuter riding in busy traffic. They are also water, sweat and dust resistant, so you can listen comfortably in more conditions.

We've highlighted the best Apple AirPods Pro deals below. However, if headphones aren't for you then our Amazon Big Spring Sale cycling deals roundup is packed with the latest deals including big discounts on some of our favourite tech like the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 and one of the best smartwatches for cycling – the Garmin Forerunner 945 at its best ever price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USA deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $169.99 at Amazon US

Save 32% This is one of the best prices we've seen on the top-tier model in Apple's in-ear range. AirPods Pro offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods, and 'Transparency' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. Price check: Walmart $169.99 | Best Buy $169.99

Apple AirPods Pro 2 UK deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229 £170 at Amazon UK

Save 26% For UK shoppers Amazon has knocked £59 off the RRP, making the Apple AirPods Pro 2 cheaper than ever. There are better-priced in-ear headphones around, but if you're an Apple fan, these top-of-the-range headphones are not to be missed at this price. Price check: Argos £229.00 | Currys £229.00

Apple AirPods Pro Gen 2 specs

Key features: Dust, sweat, and water resistant, long battery life of up to 30hrs, intelligent noise control, Apple H2 chip delivers a deeply immersive sound.

Product launch: September 2022.

Price history: The launch price was $249.99 and they have held that price consistently since with price drops during Black Friday and other Amazon Sale events. They've been as low as $154 but this $79.01 discount matches the Black Friday price and is the best price the Apple AirPods Pro have been this year.

Price comparison: Walmart $169.99 | Best Buy $169.99

Reviews consensus: The Apple AirPods Pro get an aggregate score of 4.6 out of 5 from Amazon reviewers, with an incredible 22,000 ratings, and 83% of reviewers gave them a five-star rating. These positive reviews are on par with our colleagues over at Live Science and TechRadar who also gave the AirPods Pro top marks.

Live Science: ★★★★★

TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy if: You're an Apple fan and have Apple devices, you'll really get the benefit of these headphones with seamless integration.

❌ Don't buy if: If you're in the Android world, you won't get as much benefit from these headphones. But there are plenty of other more Android-friendly models out there, such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds or the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 that are both carrying hefty reductions.