Assos of Switzerland takes legal action against retailer ASOS, again

Swiss cycling clothing manufacturer, Assos, has filed legal action against British fast-fashion eCommerce retailer, ASOS PLC, for the second time in a decade. 

The reason for the latest claim, which was first reported by City AM on Tuesday morning, is unconfirmed, however, a court filing seen by Cyclingnews outlines a Part 7 Claim - essentially a way to begin a formal lawsuit in civil court in England - for a 'breach of contract.' 

