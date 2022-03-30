ASO award seven wildcard invitations to the Tour de France Femmes

The organisers of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift have named the 24 teams that will take part in the first edition of the race in July.

The 14 WorldTour teams and three best-ranked Continental teams in 2021 automatically secured a place as per UCI regulations, with organiser ASO awarding seven wildcard places.

The seven include the British Le Col Wahoo team and AG Insurance–NXTG Team, which recently secured extra sponsorship thanks to support from QuickStep-AlphaVinyl team manager Patrick Lefevere.

French teams Arkéa Pro Cycling Team, Cofidis Women Team, Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime and St Michel–Auber 93 were also invited as were Plantur-Pura from Belgium.

The WorldTour teams that received automatic invitations are: Canyon-SRAM Racing, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Human Powered Health, Liv Racing Xstra, Movistar Team Women, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, BikeExchange-Jayco, Team DSM, Jumbo-Visma, SD Worx, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team ADQ and Uno-X Pro Cycling Team.

The Tour de France Femmes will be held between July 24-31, with the race starting under the Eiffel Tower in the centre of Paris on the same day the men’s Tour France finishes in the French capital and ending on the same Champs-Élysées finish.

The Tour de France Femmes covers 1,029 kilometres during eight stages, with two stages for the puncheurs, a stage packed with gravel sectors, four flat stages that could either end in bunch sprints or breakaway wins and then final back-to-back mountain stages.

The final stage is the queen stage, with a finish atop La Super Planche des Belles Filles. The 123-kilometre stage takes in two major climbs before reaching the key finale and the iconic ascent to the finish.

Tour de France Femmes 2022 teams