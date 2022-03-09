NBC Sports secures exclusive rights to air Tour de France Femmes in US

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme and French cyclist Marion Rousse pose next to the map displaying the route of the womens Tour de France first edition during the official presentation of the cycling race in Paris on October 14 2021

NBC Sports announced Wednesday that it has secured exclusive rights to air the highly-anticipated Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift within the US on Peacock and CNBC from July 24-31.

Race Director Marion Rousse has stated that the American broadcast network has committed to airing the event for two editions in 2022 and 2023.

"I am delighted that NBC Sports is joining the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift broadcasters,” Rousse said.

“For the two first editions of the event, NBC Sports will provide women’s racing with the know-how it displays each year in its coverage of the Tour de France, and bring the excitement of the race to fans across the United States.

"NBC Sports thus participates in the birth of possible vocations among young women, in a country where female cycling already occupies an important place.”

ASO and Rousse revealed the route for the eight-day Tour de France Femmes at the Palais des Congrès last October in Paris. The women's professional peloton will compete for the prestigious yellow jersey across eight days and a total of 1,029km.

The race will begin at the Eiffel Tower and conclude with the summit finish of La Planche des Belles Filles.

In addition, it is set to become the richest race in the women's peloton with a total of €250,000 on offer and €50,000 in prize money for the winner.

“We’re excited to further our relationship with the Amaury Sport Organization by adding this prestigious event to our cycling portfolio, and to showcase the exceptional athletes who will be competing for the biggest prize in women’s cycling,” said Michael Perman, VP, Programming, NBC Sports.

Cyclingnews will have live text coverage of all eight stages of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.