Ashleigh Moolman Pasio joins Boels Dolmans for 2021

Boels Dolmans have announced the signing of Ashleigh Moolman Pasio for two seasons, with the South African joining after a two-year spell at CCC-Liv. Nikola Nosková (Equipe Paule Ka) will also join the team, which next season will be known as SD Worx.

Moolman Pasio and Nosková are the fifth and sixth signings the team have announced for next year. The team moves up to the Women's WorldTour, having secured title sponsorship with payroll and human resources company SD Worx for four seasons.

"I think that with Moolman we have contracted one of the best climbers in the women’s peloton," said team directeur sportif Danny Stam of the South African rider, who finished sixth at the Giro Rosa last month.

"She can always be seen on the first row of the group when the road climbs. With Ashleigh I hope to have an extra strong rider in the final of the toughest races on the calendar. In this way we can ride more dominantly."

Moolman Pasio said that she has been impressed with the team from the outside, and added that the strength of the team means they can be unpredictable in races and mix up tactics in the finals.

"For some years now, I am very impressed by the professionality of the Boels Dolmans team," she said. "I always wanted to ride for this team. The way they ride, like a strong block, taking the initiative in races is very appealing to me.

"It is the strength of the team that they are able and willing to play multiple aces in the finale of the big races. Although the team changes next year, the core remains largely the same.

"With this strong team we have many options next season. We can play different tactics in the finals. This makes us unpredictable for the competition and will make the races even better to watch for our fans."

Stam said that Nosková is one for the future, noting that the 23-year-old Czech can advance as a climber with the team.

"Where Moolman has proven already her strength in climbing, I think Nosková can also become a climber for the future," he said. "She has a lot of talent to play a decisive role in the hill classics and multi-stage races."

Moolman Pasio and Nosková join Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Roxane Fournier (Chevalmeire), Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Anna Shackley in moving to the team for next season.

A further six riders - Jolien D'hoore, Christine Majerus, Amy Pieters, Lonneke Uneken, Chantal van den Broeck-Blaak and double world champion Anna van der Breggen) - are already under contract, leaving a maximum four slots available on the team for 2021 under Women's WorldTour rules.

Current Boels Dolmans riders Eva Buurman, Karol-Ann Canuel, Amalie Dideriksen, Katie Hall, Skylar Schneider, Jip van den Bos do not yet have confirmed contracts for 2021.