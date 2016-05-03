Armitstead extends for two years with Boels-Dolmans

Image 1 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead celebrates on the Tour of Flanders podium Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead models the cycling kit for RIo (Image credit: Adidas) Image 3 of 5 Double Rainbows: Lizzie Armitstead and Peter Sagan at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in action (Image credit: Cor Vos) Image 5 of 5 Danny Stam at speed. (Image credit: John J. Young)

World road race champion Lizzie Armitstead has extended her contract with Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team for another two years. The British cyclist will now be with the team through the 2018 season.

Team manager Danny Stam also signed through the end of 2018, with the signings "ensuring the continuation of this successful professional team." Both joined the team in 2013.

"This duo was, after all, at the heart of the evolution of the Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team, which over the last few years has grown from a team of talented cyclists into the most successful international top team of this spring cycling season," a team press release said.

Armitstead, 27, won the World Championship title in Richmond in 2015, as well as winning the UCI Women’s Road World Cup, and the British national road race title. This year she has already won the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, and has her eye on adding the Rio Olympic road race title to her collection.

"Over the past few years the team has gone through a development which has brought us collectively to a high level of cycling. We always approach each race to win as a team and often only need a look or a sign to know what is about to happen," Armitstead said in the team press release.

Boels-Dolmans already has 15 wins on the season, significantly more than any other women’s teams. "Our cyclists know they are capable of dominating races if they ride as a team and if each and everyone always puts the team first. Everybody wants to start a season like this, but we actually do it," Stam said.

"This isn't the result of one winter of hard work, but a process of years. I am pleased we are able to continue this progress for the coming seasons and am very curious to find out what we might yet achieve."