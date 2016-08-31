Armitstead confident in Boels Dolmans' strength for Worlds team time trial

Boels Dolmans on their way to winning the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Lizzie Armitstead is confident that her Boels Dolmans team can put together a winning performance in the team time trial at the upcoming World Championships in Doha, Qatar, after their powerful display to win stage 2 at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour on Wednesday.

The current road world champion was part of a strong team that included Chantal Blaak, Ellen Van Dijk, Karol-Ann Canuel, Christine Majerus and Amalie Dideriksen.

The team won the 26.4km stage in Gennep with a time of 30:58, beating teams Canyon-SRAM by 33 seconds and Rabo Liv by 1:05. Dideriksen, who won the opening stage in Tiel maintained her lead in the overall classification.

Boels Dolmans also won the team time trial at the Crescent Vargarda Women's WorldTour event two weeks ago, showing they are on good form to target a world title in Qatar.

Last year, Velocio-SRAM won the world title in the discipline leaving Boels Dolmans to settle for second at only seven seconds back, while Rabo Liv was third.

The women's team time trial at the World Championships in Qatar will be held on October 9 along a 40km course.