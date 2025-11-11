Arizona opens world's first aluminum-surfaced velodrome this week while Tucson Bicycle Classic expands to four days in 2026

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tucson Velodrome takes place November 12, 2025

Arizona officially welcomes the world's first aluminum-surfaced velodrome on Wednesday, November 12, with owners holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on the infield at 6:30 p.m. local time. The Tucson Velodrome is a 250-metre Olympic-sized track with 42-degree banks, designed by Canadian Peter Junek, of Junek Velodromes who has 50 years experience with cycling track development.

The facility is also Arizona's first Olympic-style velodrome, located in south-eastern Tucson on the rounds of the Musselman Honda Circuit, an outdoor track with 13 turns used for go-karts and other motor vehicles. The Southern Arizona Kart Club, Inc. developed the velodrome with the ownership group named Tucson Velodrome, Inc.

Most outdoor tracks use concrete for construction to withstand various weather conditions. In southern Arizona where typical summer temperatures exceed 100°F (37°C), aluminum was selected as the track surface to endure the high heat and allow for year-round use, which was noted by Canadian Cycling Magazine earlier this year.

"In addition to attracting professional and Olympic-class athletes to Tucson for training and racing activities, the velodrome will be a controlled place for all cyclists to ride, promoting health and fitness," stated Tucson Velodrome, Inc. in a media advisory.

"Youth and school programs will be held to introduce youngsters to the community of cycling, allowing them to enjoy riding bicycles in a safe facility with trained and certified coaches and instructors."

This will be the 37th velodrome bearing his blueprint of deisgner Junek. In addition to the unique material used for the track surface, the velodrome facility has an access tunnel, Musco lighting, restrooms, ancillary buildings and grandstand seating. The design allows for a spectator-friendly environment and the infield allows for the facility to serve as a stadium for other activities, such as concerts and meetings.

Tucson Bicycle Classic stage race expands to four full days in February

Elite women's GC podium in 2025 was filled by riders from Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28, Anna Hicks (centre) the overall winner (Image credit: Winsome Media)

The Tucson Bicycle Classic stage race will expand in 2026 to four days of racing, for both pro and amateur categories, taking place February 19-22, 2026. Last year for a 37th edition, the race added the Rio Nuevo Criterium for pros, and two amateur men's divisions, on a two-stage opening Friday. This year criterium races will unfold on a separate day, which will be part of the four timed stages for pros and a four-day omnium contest for amateurs.

The race opens February 19 with the Marana Time Trial followed by the Sahuarita Road Race on February 20. Criterium events will be held in the Rio Nuevo district of Tucson on February 21, with the Oro Valley Circuit Race serving as the fourth and final day of racing on February 22.

Rider registrations open on November 28, 2025, the 'Black Friday' shopping day after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Organisers also request people to register as volunteers.

The official start of spring stage racing in North America begins February 13-15 with the Valley of the Sun Stage Race in the warm climate of Arizona, a 34th edition held in the Phoenix area. Along with Tucson Bicycle Classic, the back-to-back stage races are sanctioned by USA Cycling.

Jamaica International Cycling Classic, March 27-29 and Tour of the Gila, April 29-May 3, open UCI stage racing in North America, with the New Mexico event offering UCI points for elite men and women. Tour de Bloom returns for both elite divisions, only a 2.2 stage race for women, May 15-19. Maryland Cycling Classic has registered as a three-day stage race for elites, September 5-7, on the ProSeries level for men and a 2.1 level for women.

Eight North American riders qualify for finals of UCI Cycling Esports World Championships

Mary Kate Mccarthy, winner of the 2024 elite women's Esports World Championship, is featured on the UCI tech guide for the 2025 event (Image credit: UCI)

A total of eight North American riders, seven from the US and one from Canada, will take part in the 44-rider field at the 2025 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this Saturday.

A total of 44 elite riders, 22 men and 22 women representing 16 nations will compete for rainbow jerseys.

US eSports national champion Hayden Pucker and silver medalist Neal Fryett will join three-time Canadian eSports champion Thomas Benjamin Thrall on a men's start list dominated by seven Belgian riders. Elyse Gallegos, Jacqueline Godbe, Kristen Kulchinsky, Nicole Meyer and Ellexi Snover will represent the USA on the women's side, with Sweden also bringing five riders.

Pucker was the top North American man at last year's Esports Worlds in fifth. Among the returning riders, Thrall was next best in 12th while Fryett was 14th.

Kulchinsky, Meyer and Snover formed the women's podium at 2025 eSports nationals, Kulchinsky winning for a second year in a row. She went on to finish ninth at last year's Esports Worlds among elite women, with Godbe 11th and Snover 13th. Snover had 14 top 10s on the road with Fount Cycling Guild, including a stage win and third in the sprint classification at Redlands Bicycle Classic.

From the semi-final round held on October 3, contested by 123 women and 134 men, defending world champions Jason Osborne of Germany and Mary Kate McCarthy of New Zealand qualified in top positions to return to the fiinals.