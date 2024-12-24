Sarkisov and MacPherson added to CCB women's racing team, Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships head to US capitol

By
published

Tucson Bicycle Classic expands to four stages in February - North American Roundup

US-based U23 development team, CCB p/b Levine Law Group
US-based U23 development team, CCB p/b Levine Law Group (Image credit: CCB p/b Levine Law Group)
Jump to:

The CCB p/b Levine Law Group elite women's cycling team confirmed a 10-rider roster for 2025, the under-23 development programme focused on preparing riders for qualification at the inaugural U23 women's category events at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda next September 21-28.

Three new additions to the roster include a trio of US riders led by Makayla MacPherson, Katherine 'Kat' Sarkisov and rising junior Jorja Bond. Returning riders include Cécile Lejeune of France and a full cast of US riders Elizabeth Grier, Sabrina Hayes, Katherine Rusch, Cassidy Hickey, Lizzy Gunsalus and Ella Brenneman.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).