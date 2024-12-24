Sarkisov and MacPherson added to CCB women's racing team, Pan-Am Cyclocross Championships head to US capitol

The CCB p/b Levine Law Group elite women's cycling team confirmed a 10-rider roster for 2025, the under-23 development programme focused on preparing riders for qualification at the inaugural U23 women's category events at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda next September 21-28.

Three new additions to the roster include a trio of US riders led by Makayla MacPherson, Katherine 'Kat' Sarkisov and rising junior Jorja Bond. Returning riders include Cécile Lejeune of France and a full cast of US riders Elizabeth Grier, Sabrina Hayes, Katherine Rusch, Cassidy Hickey, Lizzy Gunsalus and Ella Brenneman.

Sarkisov, who competed on the road the last two seasons at Cynisca Cycling, won the crash-marred U23 women's title 10 days ago at US Cyclocross Nationals. Riding 'cross for CXD Trek Bikes, Sarkisov collided at the finish line with Hickey, who was relegated to third place by race officials. Both riders were confirmed to have suffered bruising and minor injuries after the crash.

At 21 years of age, MacPherson is already a veteran in the peloton having raced two years at the WorldTour level with Human Powered Health. This last season with DNA Pro Cycling, the California native raced a heavy schedule of criteriums, scoring podiums at Boise Twilight and Salt Lake criteriums.

Bond, an 18-year-old from Colorado, competed for Boulder Junior Cycling in 2024 and took a silver medal at US road nationals in the women's junior 17-18 road race.

The team will continue a diverse calendar of road, criterium and gravel events in 2025. Lejeune, who won the GC at the Oregon Trail Gravel stage race last year, will shift her focus exclusively to gravel in the new year, as she was selected to compete in the Life Time Grand Prix.

“Our primary goal is to prepare our athletes for the next step in their careers, whether that means earning professional contracts or competing on the world stage,” said team Sports Director Lauren LeClaire. The CCB team has been instrumental in graduating 18 riders to professional ranks in the past seven years.

Levine Law Group of Mooresville, N.C. remains the team’s presenting sponsor, alongside partners Foundation Cycling, Friends & Family Dental of East Providence, Rhode Island, ProThirteen Coaching and the Organic Natural Shop. The team’s technical partnerships include Shimano, Sportful, Enduro Bearings, Lazer nand Schwalbe.

CCB p/b Levine Law Group 2025 roster

Jorja Bond (USA)

Ella Brenneman (USA)

Elizabeth Grier (USA)

Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)

Sabrina Hayes (USA)

Cassidy Hickey (USA)

Cécile Lejeune (France)

Makayla MacPherson (USA)

Katherine Rusch (USA)

Katherine Sarkisov (USA)

Washington, D.C. named host for 2025-2026 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships

A look at the Missoula, Montana course used for the past two editions of the Pan American Cyclocross Championships (Image credit: Myke Hermsmeyer)

The Pan American Cycling Confederation announced this week that Washington, D.C., was named to host the next two rounds of the Pan American Cyclocross Championships, taking place in 2025 and 2026.

Next year's Pan American CX Championships are scheduled for Saturday, November 8, with a UCI C2 event scheduled on November 9. The weekend of events would be held at the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, the site of President Lincoln's Summer Cottage and a residential community for US veterans since 1851. In recent years the same venue has hosted cyclocross races on the US schedule, DCCX.

"CXD Trek Bikes and our partners DCMTB and Crosshairs Cycling are excited to bring the Pan American Cyclocross Championships to the Mid-Atlantic and Washington, DC," said Bill Schieken, founder of Crosshairs Cycling.

"DCCX is historically one of North America's largest cyclocross events, and we can't wait to host COPACI member racers at the iconic Armed Forces Retirement Home."

Missoula, Montana hosted the Pan American Championships the last two years, with titles awarded in Masters categories 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65+, alongside junior, under-23 and elite UCI categories.

In 2025, the Pan Ams will add a UCI Team Relay Continental Championship event, which was first launched at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in 2023.

Tucson Bicycle Classic 2025

Project Echelon Racing during stage 2's Sahuarita Road Race at 2024 Tucson Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Project Echelon Racing/ SnowyMountain Photography)

The Tucson Bicycle Classic in Arizona expands to four stages on its 37th edition in 2025, running February 21-23, with a new time trial route and a first-ever criterium for select categories held back-to-back on the opening day.

The three-day event for elite women and men unfolds Friday to set the general classification with a 4.5-mile (7.2km) Marana Time Trial, set on a flat point-to-point route northwest of downtown Tucson.

On Friday evening, the doubleheader culminates with the Rio Nuevo Criterium presented by Visit Tucson. In addition to the elite categories, the fast, technical course in the city's downtown area will include races for two amateur men's divisions (cat 2-3 and masters 40-plus).

The Sahuarita Road Race returns on Saturday with the 20.5-mile (33km) loop, using new tarmac across the Green Valley on the south side of Tucson.

Overall winners will be decided on Sunday after the Oro Valley Circuit Race presented by Rutledge Dental. Organisers plan to include a short, uphill finish on Musette Drive in Naranja Park and shorten the course, which takes place on the north side of Tucson.

Registration for all categories opened on December 20, with a 20% discount offered until January 1, 2025.

Last year Brendan Rhim (Project Echelon Racing) won the overall for elite men while Sofia Arreola (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) won the title for elite women.