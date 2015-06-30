Appollonio provisionally suspended for EPO

Davide Appollonio (Androni-Sidermec) with team manager Gainni Savio (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Italian Davide Appollonio of the Androni Giocattoli team has been provisionally suspended by the UCI after an out-of-competition sample returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO. Appollonio can ask for an analysis of his B sample before any further disciplinary proceedings.

The 26-year-old was tested on June 14, two weeks after completing the Giro d'Italia, where he finished in the top 10 on three stages.

Appollonio's AAF is the third potential anti-doping violation of the 2015 season.

Appollonio has been a professional since 2010, when he signed with the Cervelo Test Team. He then spent two years with Team Sky and two with AG2R La Mondiale before transfering to the Italian pro continental outfit.