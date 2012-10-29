Applications invited for 2013 Subaru/IMBA Trail Care Crew visit

Image 1 of 3 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) sets the pace through the singletrack for Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) and Jesse Lalonde (Lalonde Brothers Racing / T6). (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 3 Blazing through lush forest singletrack on Old Chevy trail in Rotorua (Image credit: Nick Lambert) Image 3 of 3 Racers are treated to sweet singletrack in the Triple Crown East (Image credit: US Cup)

The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) is accepting applications for receiving a visit from the Subaru/IMBA Trail Care Crew in 2013. The deadline for bike clubs, local trail groups and land management agencies to apply is Monday, November 5.

Active organizations are invited to apply for this opportunity to learn about sustainable trail building, club growth and community trails development.

Thanks to ongoing support from Subaru of America, IMBA will celebrate the 16th anniversary of its Trail Care Crew program in 2013. Two crews of professional educators and trail builders travel the US 10 months each year, teaching sustainable trailbuilding, energizing mountain biking communities and bringing together land managers, city officials and trail users.

The required weekend component, the IMBA Trail Building School, is a half-day of classroom education followed by several hours of building new trail, rerouting and reclaiming old trail or adding new features to an existing trail.

The Trail Care Crews also offer several presentations designed to bring different groups to the table, helping to grow acceptance of mountain biking and trailbuilding.

Club Care is designed to teach mountain biking groups how to grow their membership, sustain leadership, remain fresh and fun and better reach out to their communities.

Land Manager Training educates those overseeing the places where you ride about IMBA's mission, managing mountain biking on public lands and the methods and importance of sustainable trailbuilding.

Better Living Through Trails is a great way to bring together community and business leaders to teach them about the economic, health and wellness benefits that trails and mountain biking bring to an area.

For more information about the program or to apply for a 2013 Trail Care Crew visit, go to www.imba.com/tcc.