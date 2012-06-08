IMBA announces Clif Bar and HucknRoll grant winners
2012 recipients awarded throughout United States
IMBA announced the 2012 winners for two grant programs, sponsored by Clif Bar and HucknRoll.
The Clif Bar $500 crash grants go to IMBA-affiliated chapters and clubs for projects that promote environmental education and inspire conservation in the mountain biking community.
The HucknRoll $700 trail improvement grants support projects that maintain and improve the sustainability of local trails, preserve the environment and enhance conservation in the mountain bicycling community.
2012 Clif Bar grant winners
Northern Alleghenies MBA (Pennsylvania)
Southern MD Mountain Bikers (Maryland)
Eastern Shore IMBA (Maryland)
Roanoke IMBA (Virginia)
Cycle CNY (New York)
Boise Area MBA (Idaho)
Midlands SORBA (South Carolina)
Flagler Area Bicyclists (Florida)
Capitol Off Road Pedalers (Wisconsin)
Wooly Bike Club (Wisconsin)
2012 HucknRoll grant winners
The Concerned Off Road Bicyclists Association (California)
Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores (Michigan)
Northwest Trail Alliance (Oregon)
Santa Fe Fat Tire Society (New Mexico)
