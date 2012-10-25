South Carolina group wins 2012 USAC/IMBA Trail Tune-Up Grant

A rider on singletrack littered with rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) named SORBA-Midlands the 2012 recipient of the USA Cycling/IMBA Trail Tune-Up Grant.

The South Carolina group will net $2,000 in funding, as well as a follow-up visit from the Subaru/IMBA Trail Care Crew, which will provide technical assistance for the grant winner's trail projects.

The assistance will allow the Midlands, South Carolina chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA), to move the Poinsett Race Circuit from a state forest to an adjacent state park.

"Closures during hunting season made the state forest a less than ideal location for this popular racing and training venue," said SORBA Midland's Steve Masone. "Moving to the state park will allow for year-round access."

The grant was first announced earlier this month at the IMBA World Summit in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Masone on hand to receive the award.

Applicants for the IMBA/USAC Trail Tune-up Grant were USA Cycling and IMBA member clubs from all over the USA. The grant is awarded annually and completely funded by USA Cycling members through an optional land access checkbox on USA Cycling license applications and renewal forms.