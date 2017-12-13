Lobato, Tolhoek and Eenkhoorn sent home from LottoNL-Jumbo training camp

Image 1 of 5 Juan Jose Lobato training before the Japan Cup (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Antwan Tolhoek at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 JJ Lobato was the main man for Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Antwan Tolhoek (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

LottoNL-Jumbo have expelled Juan-José Lobato, Antwan Tolhoek and Pascal Eenkhoorn from their Girona training camp, according to a statement sent to media Wednesday night. The three riders were found to have "used or were in possession" of sleep medication that had not been "provided or used" by the team. As a result, the riders have been expelled indefinitely from the team.

"This is a serious violation of the strict regulations of the cycling team," read the team's statement.

The LottoNL-Jumbo team statement added the news was shared with all riders and team management Wednesday evening, including Lobato, Tolhoek and Eenkhoorn. During the meeting, it was reportedly made clear that "the entire team strongly distanced themselves from this behaviour", adding the infraction contravened "core values" of the team.

Lobato was a provisional starter for next month's Tour Down Under with LottoNL-Jumbo. He and Tolhoek are both into the final year of their contracts with LottoNL-Jumbo in 2018. Eenkhoorn, the youngest rider on the roster at 20, will be a first-year neo-pro in 2018, having impressed in the U23 ranks, including taking the overall Olympia's Tour title. He signed a three-year deal with the team in 2017.

The LottoNL-Jumbo training camp will conclude Friday. The Tour Down Under [January 14-21] is the first race on the team's 2018 calendar. Robert Gesink and George Bennett are expected to lead the team in Australia, with Lars Boom also to line out for the WorldTour opener.