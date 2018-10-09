Anthony Roux and Nathan Brown's seasons ended by GP Bruno Beghelli crash

Image 1 of 6 Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) takes the sprint for third (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 6 Anthony Roux celebrates his victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 6 Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) won the French championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 6 Nathan Brown (EF Education First - Drapac) rides by himself during an attack on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 6 Nathan Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) off the front by himself on stage 6 of the 2018 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 6 Nathan Brown powers the break during stage 8 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

French road race champion Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) will miss the rest of the season after it was confirmed that he'd broken his shoulder blade following a crash close to the finish of the GP Bruno Beghelli on Sunday, while EF Education First-Drapac rider Nathan Brown broke his collarbone in the same crash.

The crash was allegedly caused by a camera motorbike with just a few kilometres to go, and while Brown called it a day, Roux still managed to finish the race, alongside his teammate William Bonnet, and just seven minutes down on race winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

"I've added a new fracture to my palmarès: my shoulder blade," Roux tweeted on Monday after the extent of his injuries had been confirmed.

"Thank you to the camera motorbike at the GP Bruno Beghelli. That's the end of my season, and I now have four weeks of 'immobilisation'," he wrote, sarcastically thanking the motorbike's rider, while implying that he was likely have to wear a sling for the next month.

Brown's injury is arguably less severe, but is nevertheless "not how I wanted to end my season", the 27-year-old American wrote on Twitter.

"Broken collarbone to start the offseason. Thank you to the @Ride_Argyle [EF-Drapac] staff for taking such good care of me. I'll be back!" Brown wrote.