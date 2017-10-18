Brown extends with Slipstream Sports through 2019

Image 1 of 5 Nathan Brown got into the day's break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nate Brown in the KOM jersey after stage 5 at the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Nathan Brown (Cannondale) approaches the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Nathan Brown (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Nathan Brown (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Slipstream Sports announced a contract extension with Nate Brown on Wednesday that will see the 26-year-old American stick with the team currently known as Cannondale-Drapac through 2019.

After winning the under-23 national time trial as well as taking the overall victory at the Tour de Beauce in 2013, Brown made his WorldTour debut with Garmin-Sharp in 2014. He has been with the squad in its various iterations ever since.

He rode in his first Tour de France this July, spending two days in the polka dot jersey and supporting GC leader Rigoberto Urán to runner-up honours.

"Nate's performances this season have given him confidence and furthered his ambitions," said Slipstream Sports CEO Jonathan Vaughters via a team press release. "Nate has always been talented and hard-working. This year, I think he's come to see what he's truly capable of, which makes him capable of even more. We know what he can do and now so does he."

Brown said he did not hesitate to re-up with the squad when given the opportunity.

"The moment JV came to me with another contract, I knew it was the right choice to stay," he said. "This team is a family to me. They have always had my back and given me great opportunities. I can't wait to keep developing with them for another two years. I feel like I have a lot more I can give the team."

Brown is one of several riders that have agreed to terms with Slipstream Sports – which will ride as EF Education First-Drapac in 2018 – over the past week. The team also recently announced extensions for Alex Howes and Michael Woods, as well as a bringing on Mitch Docker from Orica-Scott.