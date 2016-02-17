Annette Edmondson avoids serious injury in training collision with car
Omnium world champion OK to compete in London Worlds
The Adelaide Advertiser reported Wednesday that world champion track rider Annette Edmondson collided with a car while training in the southern Australian city.
Edmondson, 24, the defending champion in the omnium and team pursuit, avoided serious injury and will compete next month at the upcoming UCI Track World Championships in London beginning March 2.
Edmondson had just started her morning ride when she crashed into a car on a "dangerous corner" at the intersection of Piccadilly Road and Kiah Lane, according to the newspaper report.
Edmondson slammed into the side of the car in a "blind corner" at about 50km/h, snapping the front forks of her bike and leaving her lying in the middle of the road, according to The Advertiser.
"A four-wheel drive was coming but was going pretty slow and luckily it stopped," Edmondson told the newspaper. "I've had a few crashes before but never with a car ... and it could have been much worse.
"I went to the RAH (Royal Adelaide Hospital) and all the scans of my neck and back and knee (came back clear), but I've got a haematoma on my thigh and a bashed knee, so hopefully when the swelling goes down it's not too bad," she said. "I saw our sports doctor afterwards and he said to have a day off tomorrow, go easy the next day and we have our final track session on Saturday before flying out so I'll see how I feel."
Aside from the upcoming world championships, Edmondson, who won the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, is one of Australia's top hopes for the Rio Games later this summer.
Edmondson, who won the points race and scratch race at the Australian track national championships last month, also competes on the road with Wiggle-High5 and recently won stage 2 at the Santos Women's Tour. Wiggle-High5 team owner Rochelle Gilmore posted several photos on Twitter following the crash.
