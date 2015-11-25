Androni Sidermec reveal new colours for 2016
Italian team hold training camp in Cesenatico
The Androni Sidermec team revealed their 2016 colours at a recent training camp in Cesenatico and Galzignano Terme, swapping the traditional multi-coloured kit for a more subtle red and white look.
Related Articles
The new jersey was shown off by team manager Gianni Savio and new signing Egan Arley Bernal. The 18-year-old Colombian joins the team after an early career in mountain biking, where he won a bronze medal in the junior cross country event at this year’s World Championships in Andorra. Savio apparently snapped him up after he won a race in Italy and showed impressive numbers in a test.
Also in the 2016 line-up for Androni Sidermec are Franco Pellizotti, Marco Bandiera, Marco Benfatto, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Marco Frapporti, Alberto Nardin, Luca Pacioni, Daniele Ratto, Mirko Selvaggi, Alessio Taliani, Davide Viganò, Francesco Chicchi and Serghei Tvetcov.
Androni Sidermec were hit by two cases of doping in June of this year, with Fabio Taborre testing positive for the experimental drug FG-4592 and sprinter Davide Appollonio testing positive for EPO. The two cases sparked an automatic suspension from racing under new UCI rules and the under MPCC rules. Savio fought to overturn the ban, insisting they were not in any way related to the team but his appeal to the UCI was rejected.
The time in Cesenatico began with a seminar reiterating the team’s stance against doping by team doctors and well-known cycling lawyer Giuseppe Napoleone. Riders sign an agreement to pay back their salary and a significant penalty if they test positive and Savio has started legal action against Taborre and Appollonio. The team also attended a presentation of a new training file sharing platform which will monitor rider’s training and condition.
Androni Sidermec will gather in Benidorm, Spain between December 10-20 for a second training camp. The team again hope to secure a wild card invitation to the 2016 Giro d'Italia as part of an international calendar of races.
Androni Sidermec 2016 roster: Franco Pellizotti, Marco Bandiera, Marco Benfatto, Egan Arley Bernal, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Marco Frapporti, Alberto Nardin, Luca Pacioni, Daniele Ratto, Mirko Selvaggi, Alessio Taliani, Davide Viganò, Francesco Chicchi and Serghei Tvetcov.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy