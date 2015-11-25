Androni Sidermec reveal new colours for 2016

Image 1 of 16 Young Colombian rider Egan Arley Bernal and team manager Gianni Savio show of the 2016 Androni Sidermec jersey (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 2 of 16 A happy Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio with stage 1a winner Fabio Felline (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 16 The riders from the 2016 Androni Sidermec team (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 4 of 16 Riders check out a new helmet (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 5 of 16 Egan Arley Bernal in the 2016 Androni Sidermec colours (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 6 of 16 Pellizotti does a lactic test during training (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 7 of 16 Franco Pellizotti speaks to the team (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 8 of 16 The riders go for a ride (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 9 of 16 The Androni Sidermec riders pose for a photo at the Pantani monument in Cesenatico (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 10 of 16 Team manager Gianni Savio (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 11 of 16 (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 12 of 16 Gianni Savio briefs his riders (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 13 of 16 Gianni Savio explains the plan for the ride (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 14 of 16 The Androni riders out on the road (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 15 of 16 The 2016 Androni Sidermec team at the Pantani monument (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli) Image 16 of 16 The 2016 Androni Sidermec team held its first camp in Cesenatico (Image credit: Androni Giocattoli)

The Androni Sidermec team revealed their 2016 colours at a recent training camp in Cesenatico and Galzignano Terme, swapping the traditional multi-coloured kit for a more subtle red and white look.

The new jersey was shown off by team manager Gianni Savio and new signing Egan Arley Bernal. The 18-year-old Colombian joins the team after an early career in mountain biking, where he won a bronze medal in the junior cross country event at this year’s World Championships in Andorra. Savio apparently snapped him up after he won a race in Italy and showed impressive numbers in a test.

Also in the 2016 line-up for Androni Sidermec are Franco Pellizotti, Marco Bandiera, Marco Benfatto, Tiziano Dall'Antonia, Marco Frapporti, Alberto Nardin, Luca Pacioni, Daniele Ratto, Mirko Selvaggi, Alessio Taliani, Davide Viganò, Francesco Chicchi and Serghei Tvetcov.





Androni Sidermec were hit by two cases of doping in June of this year, with Fabio Taborre testing positive for the experimental drug FG-4592 and sprinter Davide Appollonio testing positive for EPO. The two cases sparked an automatic suspension from racing under new UCI rules and the under MPCC rules. Savio fought to overturn the ban, insisting they were not in any way related to the team but his appeal to the UCI was rejected.

The time in Cesenatico began with a seminar reiterating the team’s stance against doping by team doctors and well-known cycling lawyer Giuseppe Napoleone. Riders sign an agreement to pay back their salary and a significant penalty if they test positive and Savio has started legal action against Taborre and Appollonio. The team also attended a presentation of a new training file sharing platform which will monitor rider’s training and condition.

Androni Sidermec will gather in Benidorm, Spain between December 10-20 for a second training camp. The team again hope to secure a wild card invitation to the 2016 Giro d'Italia as part of an international calendar of races.

