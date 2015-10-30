News shorts: UCI upholds Androni suspension

Image 1 of 5 Gianni Savio walking around at the race finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Ján Valach (ELK Haus) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ioannis Tamouridis and Max Averin (Image credit: @Synergy Baku Cycling Project) Image 5 of 5 Matej Mugerli being a good sport. (Image credit: John Flynn / Crocodile Trophy)

UCI upholds Androni suspension

The UCI announced today that its Disciplinary Commission has denied a request by Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio to reverse a suspension the team already served in August.

Androni-Giocattoli was suspended for the month after being notified of its second Adverse Analytical Finding in a 12-month period when Fabio Taborre tested positive for a developmental drug FG-4592 in an out-of-competition control on June 16. The news came just days after it was announced that his teammate Davide Appollonio had been found positive for EPO in a control taken on June 14.

Valach joins Tinkoff-Saxo as directeur sportif

Tinkoff-Saxo announced it has added former professional rider Ján Valach, 42, as a directeur sportif for the coming season. The Slovakian retired in 2010 and took up director duties at the Dukla pro cycling team in addition to acting as Slovakian national sports director. He helped forge Peter Sagan's World Championship victory in Richmond, Virginia last month.





Head director Steven de Jongh expressed confidence in his new hire, stating, "I believe that he has showed that he’s a very capable sports director, several of our riders have worked with him before and they all felt confident with him behind the wheel. Ján will bring his experience as a former rider and current sports director in technical, tactical and training related areas. Ján will be introduced to the World Tour level during the 2016 season by some of the more veteran sports directors, while he will get the responsibility for a group of three riders."





Matej Mugerli and Ioannis Tamouridis have extended their contracts with the Synergy Baku squad through the 2016 season. Mugerli, 34, won a stage in the Tour de Bretagne this year and was third overall in the team’s home race, the Tour d’Azerbaidjan. Tamouridis, 35, is the reigning Greek national time trial champion, and claimed second overall in the Tour of Estonia.

“I am really looking forward to starting next season and have already started with my training,” Mugerli said. “After our first team meeting in December we will know more about the plans for the year. I’m sure it will be another successful one.”

Team manager David McQuaid said the two riders were important in the development of the team. “With Mugerli and Tamouridis the balance is perfect, we do not have a squad too full of mentors but instead with these two professionals there exists a very special balance between mentoring and performing. It became a boost to other riders in the team when these guys were listed on the team sheet, and I have no doubt that this will become evident again during the 2016 season.”